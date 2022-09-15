What's new

Russia-Pakistan gas pipeline feasible, Putin tells Shahbaz Sharif

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Vladimir Putin says a gas pipeline between Pakistan and Russia is part of already existing infrastructure

1663244344952.png

In a major development, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif that the installation of a pipeline for the supply of gas to Pakistan from Moscow is possible.

The remarks came during a meeting between PM Shahbaz and Russian President Putin in Samarkand on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan.


During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, bilateral relations between the two countries, and other issues were discussed.

Putin also said that a gas pipeline between Pakistan and Russia was part of the already existing infrastructure.

PM Shahbaz Sharif lands in Uzbekistan

Earlier today, PM Shahbaz reached Uzbekistan on a two-day visit to attend the annual meeting of the SCO's Council of Heads of State (CHS).

The premier will attend the SCO summit scheduled to be held on September 15-16 at the invitation of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The CHS is the highest forum at the SCO, which considers and defines the strategy, prospects and priorities of the organisation.

During the meeting, the SCO leaders will deliberate on important global and regional issues, including climate change, food security energy security, and sustainable supply chains.

They would also approve agreements and documents that would chart the future direction of cooperation among SCO member states.

Besides attending the summit, the prime minister would hold bilateral meetings with other participating leaders on the sidelines of the Council of Heads of State meeting.
Woah.
 

