Russia - Pakistan , gas line (Discussion about strategic Importance)

The Historic Pakistan-Russia , Gas deal lays the ground work to allow sale of Russian Gas to over 230 Million consumers in Pakistan , thus helping conclude shortages of Gas in Pakistan for at least 50% of their population which is still a whopping 120 Million consumers




  • New Infrastructure
  • Consumers cooking with gas instead of burning trees
  • Healthy growth of Pakistan-Russian Ties
  • Engineering sector growth with massive line management



The warming ties is a indication the regional powers China and Russia are interested to promote peace in region and expansion of Trade and prosperity










How far the Pakistan-Russia ties go , I think we are at start of a blossoming Partnership
But Russian Gas is a great help to ease gas shortages in region
 
