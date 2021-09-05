Russia - Pakistan , gas line (Discussion about strategic Importance)

New Infrastructure

Consumers cooking with gas instead of burning trees

Healthy growth of Pakistan-Russian Ties

Engineering sector growth with massive line management

The Historic Pakistan-Russia , Gas deal lays the ground work to allow sale of Russian Gas to over 230 Million consumers in Pakistan , thus helping conclude shortages of Gas in Pakistan for at least 50% of their population which is still a whopping 120 Million consumersThe warming ties is a indication the regional powers China and Russia are interested to promote peace in region and expansion of Trade and prosperityHow far the Pakistan-Russia ties go , I think we are at start of a blossoming PartnershipBut Russian Gas is a great help to ease gas shortages in region