AZADPAKISTAN2009
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 8, 2009
- 33,205
- 64
- Country
-
- Location
-
Russia - Pakistan , gas line (Discussion about strategic Importance)
The Historic Pakistan-Russia , Gas deal lays the ground work to allow sale of Russian Gas to over 230 Million consumers in Pakistan , thus helping conclude shortages of Gas in Pakistan for at least 50% of their population which is still a whopping 120 Million consumers
The warming ties is a indication the regional powers China and Russia are interested to promote peace in region and expansion of Trade and prosperity
How far the Pakistan-Russia ties go , I think we are at start of a blossoming Partnership
But Russian Gas is a great help to ease gas shortages in region
The Historic Pakistan-Russia , Gas deal lays the ground work to allow sale of Russian Gas to over 230 Million consumers in Pakistan , thus helping conclude shortages of Gas in Pakistan for at least 50% of their population which is still a whopping 120 Million consumers
- New Infrastructure
- Consumers cooking with gas instead of burning trees
- Healthy growth of Pakistan-Russian Ties
- Engineering sector growth with massive line management
The warming ties is a indication the regional powers China and Russia are interested to promote peace in region and expansion of Trade and prosperity
How far the Pakistan-Russia ties go , I think we are at start of a blossoming Partnership
But Russian Gas is a great help to ease gas shortages in region
Last edited: