Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, left, welcomes Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif for their talks in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 20, 2018.ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN —Russia and Pakistan plan to establish a commission on military cooperation to counter the Islamic State threat in the region, accusing the United States of downplaying the terrorist group's dangerous "proliferation" in Afghanistan."We have confirmed Russia's readiness to continue boosting Pakistan's counterterrorism capacity, which is in the entire region's interests," Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday in Moscow.Speaking to reporters along with his Pakistani counterpart, Khawaja Asif, the Russian official said fighting terrorism is one of the priority areas of cooperation between the two countries. He said joint military exercises between Russian and Pakistani special forces, which began in 2016, will continue this year.FILE - A two-week-long joint exercise, DRUZBA 2017, between special forces of Pakistan and Russia armies is held in Minralney Vody, Russia.Lavrov raised Moscow's "very serious suspicions" about efforts the NATO-led coalition is undertaking in Afghanistan to curb the threat.According to Russian and Pakistani data, he said, thousands of IS terrorists are present in northern and eastern Afghan border regions and they continue to grow in number. This is increasing the risk of the "terrorists' penetration" into Central Asia and Russia."But we are alarmed because unfortunately, U.S. military and NATO coalition in Afghanistan try to silence or deny these facts to give an impression that it [IS] is not a serious threat," noted Lavrov.Russia and neighboring Iran are increasingly accusing the United States of being behind the rise of the Afghan branch of IS. They allege IS fighters fleeing Syria and Iraq are also finding refuge in the war-shattered country.FILE - People protest against an Islamic State-claimed attack on a shrine earlier this year, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Feb. 17, 2017.Lavrov said Moscow is also waiting for "clarifications" from the U.S.-led coalition about "flights of unmarked helicopters" to Afghan areas that are either controlled by insurgents or host militant bases.Pakistani Foreign Minister Asif shared Lavrov's concerns about what he said is "unchecked proliferation of Daesh" in Afghanistan."But there is absolutely no acknowledgment, real acknowledgement, by Kabul and Washington of such a large presence of Daesh or the proliferation of Daesh in Afghanistan. … They are a threat to Central Asia, Pakistan, China and ultimately to Russian Federation. … So, this is something, which is very alarming," he said.