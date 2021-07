Russia ousts China and USA from South-East Asia

Viet said: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s much-publicized tagline for the homegrown Sputnik vaccines — “reliable as a Kalashnikov assault rifle” — Click to expand...

Report: China Plans BioNTech Booster for Its Population The report from Caixin comes as the efficacy of homegrown vaccines from Sinopharm and Sinovac continue to be questioned.

CN don't even trust their own Sinovac now and begging help from BioNtech------The report from Caixin comes as the efficacy of homegrown vaccines from Sinopharm and Sinovac continue to be questioned.By Shannon Tiezzi July 16, 2021Credit: Pixabay ADVERTISEMENTjointly developed by China’s Fosun Pharma and German company BioNTech, as a booster shot for those who have been fully vaccinated using Chinese vaccines.“Chinese authorities plan to use the vaccine, which goes by the brand name Comirnaty, as a booster shot for people who have received inactivated-virus vaccines, people close to regulators told Caixin,” according to the report. The vaccines produced by Chinese companies – including China’s two leading COVID-19 vaccine producers, Sinopharm and Sinovac – both use inactivated particles of the virus, rather than the newer mRNA technology, to produce an immune response.The Comirnaty vaccine is being widely used in developed countries, including the United States. In much of the world, it is a joint production with U.S. firm Pfizer, but Fosun has exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute the vaccine within China (a point that has caused some headaches for Taiwan ).The BioNTech vaccine is currently awaiting government approval in China. An advisory panel just cleared the vaccine for use on Thursday , and now it is awaiting final approval from the National Medical Products Administration. Fosun hopes to start trial production by the end of August, according to a shareholder’s meeting this week