Russia orders S-70 Okhotnik 'Hunter' UAV deliveries accelerated to 2024

Designed by UAC subsidiary Sukhoi, the S-70 prototype first took off in August 2019. The UAV is designed to carry a payload of 6,000kg (13,200lb), have a flight range of 3,240nm (6,000km) and an operating ceiling of 59,000ft, according to Russian news agency Interfax. The aircraft is capable of carrying air-to-air missiles and reconnaissance equipment, according to TASS.

