Russia orders army to prepare for war as UK and west have crossed redline

If the Russians wanted to invade Ukraine they would have done so by now instead of announcing it on "The Sun" for everyone to dig in and make it worse for the invading force

It's nothing but a geopolitical game with threats flying around without any of these threats being implemented.Theres already a significant presence of actual russian forces disguised as local militants in the Donbass region



Russian already achieved what it wanted to achieve by capturing the areas with significant russian population & loyalties along with the warm water sea port of Sevastopol where the Russian black sea fleet is stationed



Russians just don't want NATOs presence in Ukraine which it considers as a buffer state between the east and the west and that's the main point of contention