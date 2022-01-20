Russia orders army to prepare for war as UK and west have crossed redline

Village life
According to a reputed Media out let the Russian ground forces commander have asked troops to prepare for a war with Ukraine. As the UKs supplies of anti armour next generation weapons continues to Ukraine and it seems the UK and Uncle Sam the evil god is doing it on purpose the Russian seems with no option but war. A nuclear powered US sub with 125 tomahawks on board is already near the Ukraine the US push for war seems yielding results .