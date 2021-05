I doubt Russia will export this to Sandi Arab:



Fast neutron reactor has far more military usage than economic ones, from a military point of view, they can covert the most useless and most common Uranium, U-238, into the most useful material to build a nuclear bomb: Pu-239.



The main purpose of FNR is to generating Pu-239 (but whether you can get the Pu-239 generated with sufficient purity is another question), electricity generation is just a by-product.