Russia offers to export refined diesel at $59 dollars to Bangladesh

rainbowrascal

rainbowrascal

Jan 29, 2022
Russia has offered to export refined petroleum to Bangladesh lower than the international price.

Bangladesh imports 5-6 million tons of refined fuel per annum. But due to high international prices, the government had to increase the price of fuels almost by 50%. So the government is now looking to import fuel at cheaper cost. Last Tuesday PM ordered the relevant ministries to expedite ways to import russian oil.

Russian company Rosneft has offered to sell refined diesel at $59 dollars per barrel only. While in international market the price is around $135 dollars. Rosneft is also ready to transport the oil at Chittagong port at the same rate.

The authorities has also taken steps to increase refining process by setting up new refineries, which will also be able to refine russian heavy crude oil.

BPC authorities and russian delegation team will meet soon to discuss these matters.

 
P

PadmaBridge

Jun 26, 2022
Nergal said:
If the news is true , I salute Hasina. I don't care who give any opinion against it , I welcome it!
This is the reward for clever diplomacy.

This explains the hostile briefing towards the US.

Whilst Hasina is in power US cannot demonise us for being Muslim. And then use it as a way to overthrow our government and create chaos.

I think China and India have put in a good word for us as well.

A Reza government would not have elicited such a gesture from Russia.
 
UKBengali

May 29, 2011
I said about a month ago that BD should just go ahead and import oil and gas from Russia as the shambolic West is in no position to do anything to BD.

Hasina has been testing the waters for some weeks by talking publicly against the sanctions.

Feeble West did not say anything in return and so BD will now feel emboldened to purchase direct from Russia.

PadmaBridge said:
This is the reward for clever diplomacy.

This explains the hostile briefing towards the US.

Whilst Hasina is in power US cannot demonise us for being Muslim. And then use it as a way to overthrow our government and create chaos.

I think China and India have put in a good word for us as well.

A Reza government would not have elicited such a gesture from Russia.
US cannot overthrow BD government without launching an all-out economic war against it.

The Europeans are unlikely to go along with it and the US will face some blowback if they started this.

For them a confrontation with BD gives them too much to lose and not enough to gain.

Those who think that USA and Europe are all powerful and can dictate to BD in 2022 are living in a bygone era. World is changing before our very eyes and BD will take advantage of the changing world geopolitics to develop itself as quickly as it can.
 
SoulSpokesman

Dec 1, 2016
@UKBengali

In a way both of us (IND & BD) are lucky. It is not that we are "braver" than Pakistanis- truth be told Pakistan is blessed/cursed with its geography. Pak faces the Straits of Hormuz and also historically Russia's (aka USSR's) soft underbelly. The West will never allow Pak to be truly autonomous as long as it is the World's foremost power.

Thus West will allow us to get away with what it will never allow Pak to do.

Regards
 
Wergeland

Wergeland

Feb 4, 2022
UKBengali said:
I said about a month ago that BD should just go ahead and import oil and gas from Russia as the shambolic West is in no position to do anything to BD.

Hasina has been testing the waters for some weeks by talking publicly against the sanctions.

Feeble West did not say anything in return and so BD will now feel emboldened to purchase direct from Russia.




US cannot overthrow BD government without launching an all-out economic war against it.

The Europeans are unlikely to go along with it and the US will face some blowback if they started this.

For them a confrontation with BD gives them too much to lose and not enough to gain.

Those who think that USA and Europe are all powerful and can dictate to BD in 2022 are living in a bygone era. World is changing before our very eyes and BD will take advantage of the changing world geopolitics to develop itself as quickly as it can.
A few deluded individuals sitting in western capitals making stupid descision on Russian sanctions. Wrecking havoc on cosumer prices all over globe including in the West.

But do they care?? They are rich and powerful, with no conprehension of the daily struggles of the working class.

Biden and the democrats will loose the next election by a huge margin, no doubt. They have pushed themselves into a small corner, by miscalculating ramification of anti-Russian santions combined with environmentalist extremism.

One cannot have your own cake and eat it too.

Glad BD and other nation refuse to follow senseless policies of restricting russian oil. In fact Europe should buy more cheap Russian oil in order to reduce massive inflation that threatens to setback years of pay-rises.
 
UKBengali

May 29, 2011
SoulSpokesman said:
@UKBengali

In a way both of us (IND & BD) are lucky. It is not that we are "braver" than Pakistanis- truth be told Pakistan is blessed/cursed with its geography. Pak faces the Straits of Hormuz and also historically Russia's (aka USSR's) soft underbelly. The West will never allow Pak to be truly autonomous as long as it is the World's foremost power.

Thus West will allow us to get away with what it will never allow Pak to do.

Regards
That has some merit but Pakistani politicians/military simply do not care for Pakistan and will ally with any powerful country if it nets them a bit of money.

They have been running between USA and China for last 20 years and you never see either India/BD aligning solely with any external country.

While in India/BD the politicians may be corrupt but fundamentally they care about their nation and try to better it while of course taking their cut of the graft.

Pakistanis need to care more about their country if they want to ever escape 3rd world status.

Wergeland said:
A few deluded individuals sitting in western capitals making stupid descision on Russian sanctions. Wrecking havoc on cosumer prices all over globe including in the West.

But do they care?? They are rich and powerful, with no conprehension of the daily struggles of the working class.

Biden and the democrats will loose the next election by a huge margin, no doubt. They have pushed themselves into a small corner, by miscalculating ramification of anti-Russian santions combined with environmentalist extremism.

One cannot have your own cake and eat it too.

Glad BD and other nation refuse to follow senseless policies of restricting russian oil. In fact Europe should buy more cheap Russian oil in order to reduce massive inflation that threatens to setback years of pay-rises.
Here in the UK, they are predicting that energy costs for the average household will rise from 1,200 UK pounds all the way to 5,000 pounds by next January.

Even some "middle-class" people will not be able to pay their bills with such an astronimcal increase.

The stupid retard soon to be former PM Boris Johnson was one of those calling for the hardest line against Russia, when both Germany and France were calling for a sensible negotiated settlement, won't feel the pain of these energy price increases as he will find well paid work as a speaker on the lecture circuit.

UK population is totally screwed with Russian sanctions that have made everyday essentials unaffordable for large sections of the public.
 
Nergal

Nergal

Aug 2, 2018
PadmaBridge said:
I think China and India have put in a good word for us as well.
I have doubt about India! And China is already great friend of Bangladesh!


PadmaBridge said:
A Reza government would not have elicited such a gesture from Russia.
Hasina won't live forever , or won't be fit enough to rule forever!

There is no such thing as Reza regime. I don't blame you though as we are used to use the term from the era of poison tree ( from 1991) named the rule of Prime minister ( parliamentary system is it's pseudo name) !

After earasing family dynasty from Bangladesh , I wish we will get more political parties that will completely replace BAL and BNP ( still nominally exists with huge fan base ) !

I wish Gano Odhikar porishod will start it! So there is no way to call it Reza regime , as if Reza Kibria will be PM , he can't be a PM for more than 2 terms.

And even others can be PM as well in the beginning ,not Reza ; maybe someone from their allies ! I sincerely wish that both family dynasty and the tyranny of the majority abolished in Bangladesh , in forseable future ( let's say by 2030 ) !


Aso overthrowing Bangladesh govt is out of question! If Bangladesh govt will be ousted , it will be by deep state of Bangladesh who control the politics fate of Bangladesh; who create and break new political parties!

I hope they became more skilled in 52 years !
 
SoulSpokesman

Dec 1, 2016
@UKBengali

That has some merit but Pakistani politicians/military simply do not care for Pakistan and will ally with any powerful country if it nets them a bit of money.

That is true. But the two issues are interrelated- anytime a Pak neta, Jarnail shows any independence and spunk, he is bumped off or sidelined- think about Mujib, Bhutto, Zia (when he tried an independent forward policy in AFG), IK. So by a process of "natural selection" only pro West leaders survive in the long run.

Regards
 
Indos

Indos

Jul 25, 2013
SoulSpokesman said:
Wonderful news. That is an amazing price. Hopefully, Indian authorities are also bargaining for the same.

Regards
Unlikely to happen, India will only get 20 % discount for crude oil (since India has large refining industry).

The reason Russia offer that price to BD is for marketing purposes, trying to get more willing buyers outside India and China. Current price cannot make BD buy Russian oil due to several reasons, where one of the reasons is because BD doesnt want to make Western nations angry at BD while Western nations are BD market for BD textile industry.
 
PadmaBridge

Jun 26, 2022
SoulSpokesman said:
@UKBengali

In a way both of us (IND & BD) are lucky. It is not that we are "braver" than Pakistanis- truth be told Pakistan is blessed/cursed with its geography. Pak faces the Straits of Hormuz and also historically Russia's (aka USSR's) soft underbelly. The West will never allow Pak to be truly autonomous as long as it is the World's foremost power.

Thus West will allow us to get away with what it will never allow Pak to do.

Regards
US can cower Pakistan by using Islam as a scapegoat. That’s always their go to bogey.

India has always had an independent foreign policy.

Bangladesh is impossible to demonise whilst Hasina is in power.

UKBengali said:
I said about a month ago that BD should just go ahead and import oil and gas from Russia as the shambolic West is in no position to do anything to BD.

Hasina has been testing the waters for some weeks by talking publicly against the sanctions.

Feeble West did not say anything in return and so BD will now feel emboldened to purchase direct from Russia.




US cannot overthrow BD government without launching an all-out economic war against it.

The Europeans are unlikely to go along with it and the US will face some blowback if they started this.

For them a confrontation with BD gives them too much to lose and not enough to gain.

Those who think that USA and Europe are all powerful and can dictate to BD in 2022 are living in a bygone era. World is changing before our very eyes and BD will take advantage of the changing world geopolitics to develop itself as quickly as it can.
BD can keep both US and India in tenterhooks by keeping China on the table.

China is a game changer for Bangladesh.
 
PadmaBridge

Jun 26, 2022
Wergeland said:
A few deluded individuals sitting in western capitals making stupid descision on Russian sanctions. Wrecking havoc on cosumer prices all over globe including in the West.

But do they care?? They are rich and powerful, with no conprehension of the daily struggles of the working class.

Biden and the democrats will loose the next election by a huge margin, no doubt. They have pushed themselves into a small corner, by miscalculating ramification of anti-Russian santions combined with environmentalist extremism.

One cannot have your own cake and eat it too.

Glad BD and other nation refuse to follow senseless policies of restricting russian oil. In fact Europe should buy more cheap Russian oil in order to reduce massive inflation that threatens to setback years of pay-rises.
Biden and dems will do handsomely in the mid terms.

Ukraine war has bolstered the dollar and US arms industry.

US has now cornered Russia in Ukraine quagmire.

Inflation is falling rapidly in US.

Biggest loser is EU and Africa.

But US doesn’t care about them.
 

