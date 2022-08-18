Russia offers to export refined diesel at $59 dollars to Bangladesh

SoulSpokesman said: @UKBengali



In a way both of us (IND & BD) are lucky. It is not that we are "braver" than Pakistanis- truth be told Pakistan is blessed/cursed with its geography. Pak faces the Straits of Hormuz and also historically Russia's (aka USSR's) soft underbelly. The West will never allow Pak to be truly autonomous as long as it is the World's foremost power.



Thus West will allow us to get away with what it will never allow Pak to do.



Wergeland said: A few deluded individuals sitting in western capitals making stupid descision on Russian sanctions. Wrecking havoc on cosumer prices all over globe including in the West.



But do they care?? They are rich and powerful, with no conprehension of the daily struggles of the working class.



Biden and the democrats will loose the next election by a huge margin, no doubt. They have pushed themselves into a small corner, by miscalculating ramification of anti-Russian santions combined with environmentalist extremism.



One cannot have your own cake and eat it too.



Glad BD and other nation refuse to follow senseless policies of restricting russian oil. In fact Europe should buy more cheap Russian oil in order to reduce massive inflation that threatens to setback years of pay-rises.

That has some merit but Pakistani politicians/military simply do not care for Pakistan and will ally with any powerful country if it nets them a bit of money.They have been running between USA and China for last 20 years and you never see either India/BD aligning solely with any external country.While in India/BD the politicians may be corrupt but fundamentally they care about their nation and try to better it while of course taking their cut of the graft.Pakistanis need to care more about their country if they want to ever escape 3rd world status.Here in the UK, they are predicting that energy costs for the average household will rise from 1,200 UK pounds all the way to 5,000 pounds by next January.Even some "middle-class" people will not be able to pay their bills with such an astronimcal increase.The stupid retard soon to be former PM Boris Johnson was one of those calling for the hardest line against Russia, when both Germany and France were calling for a sensible negotiated settlement, won't feel the pain of these energy price increases as he will find well paid work as a speaker on the lecture circuit.UK population is totally screwed with Russian sanctions that have made everyday essentials unaffordable for large sections of the public.