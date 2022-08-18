Russia offers to export refined diesel at $59 dollars to Bangladesh

rainbowrascal
Russia has offered to export refined petroleum to Bangladesh lower than the international price.
Bangladesh imports 5-6 million tons of refined fuel per annum. But due to high international prices, the government had to increase the price of fuels almost by 50%. So the government is now looking to import fuel at cheaper cost. Last Tuesday PM ordered the relevant ministries to expedite ways to import russian oil.
Russian company Rosneft has offered to sell refined diesel at $59 dollars per barrel only. While in international market the price is around $135 dollars. Rosneft is also ready to transport the oil at Chittagong port at the same rate.
The authorities has also taken steps to increase refining process by setting up new refineries, which will also be able to refine russian heavy crude oil.
BPC authorities and russian delegation team will meet soon to discuss these matters.
