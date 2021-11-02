What's new

Russia offers Fighter Jets , S400 , Turbofan Engine and Submarine technologies to Turkey

Turkey has pledged to further its defense industry cooperation with Russia, including fighter jet and aircraft engine technologies, a second batch of S-400 air defense systems, and Submarines



Turkey was kicked out of the U.S.-led, multinational consortium that builds the F-35
Washington also placed sanctions on Ankara in December 2020 via the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act. The move was the first time the law was used to penalize a U.S. ally

ERDOGAN-PUTIN meeting in Sochi 29,09.2021
1635845120112.png


Turkey eyes jets, engine and subs as it moves further into Russia’s orbit

The end of September saw Turkey's president fail to mend ties with the Biden administration, instead turning eastward to strengthen defense industry cooperation.
FIGTER JET

USA blocked 100 F-35A to Turkiye
Turkiye wants to buy 40 new F-16V but U.S Congress may block 40 F-16V to Turkiye
1635849293252.jpeg




Greece and Egypt buys Rafale , MIG-29M2 and SU-35 against Turkiye
and USA-France wants weaken Turkish Airforce .... blocking F-16,F35,PATRIOT,SAMP-T to Turkiye and USA-France blame ERDOGAN when Turkiye wants to buy S400 , Fighter Jets from Russia


Russia offers SU-35 and SU-57 to Turkiye


Turkiye can buy SU-35 , SU-57 to harm Greek and Egyptian Rafales

SU-35 , SU-57 armed with R37M hypersonic air-to-air missiles with range of 300-400 km to keep Turkish EEZ out of range of any Fighters that might be protecting the target


R37M air-to-air Missile

-- Weight : 600 kg
-- Range : 300-400 km
-- Speed : mach 6

1635847587610.jpeg


SU-35
1635847880631.jpeg


SU-57
1635847945771.png






AIR DEFENSE SYSTEM


USA blocked PATRIOT Air Defense System to Turkiye
and in 2017 , Turkiye bought S400 from Russia

Russia offers 2nd batch of S400s to Turkiye

S400s are already in inventory .. and Turkey has reportedly test fired Its S-400 in 2020

1635848166273.png

1635849642911.jpeg
 
If Turkey wants to procure Russian defense products then you folks have to spend lots of money and time to make them nato compatible.

BTW, i dont think nato will agree to let you integrate Russian products...
 
So for months you had been saying that Turkey can produce MIUS and TFX by 2033 or 2035 and there's no need for the F-35s.

Now you say that you need to buy Su-35s or Su-57s to keep the Greek and Egyptian Rafale away. In other posts you had said that this is an intermediate solution only. If MIUS and TFX are so good and you will be producing them by 2035,why do you want to spend so much money and time to buy Russian stuff?

And if you are making all these Hisar,Korkut and other AA systems,then why do you want to buy a second batch of S-400s? ;)
 
If Turkey wants to procure Russian defense products then you folks have to spend lots of money and time to make them nato compatible.

BTW, i dont think nato will agree to let you integrate Russian products...
If NATO will not allow Turkey to use Russian defense products, so NATO must provide USA made F-35 & F-16 and other defense products to Turkey.
 
So for months you had been saying that Turkey can produce MIUS and TFX by 2033 or 2035 and there's no need for the F-35s.

Now you say that you need to buy Su-35s or Su-57s to keep the Greek and Egyptian Rafale away. In other posts you had said that this is an intermediate solution only. If MIUS and TFX are so good and you will be producing them by 2035,why do you want to spend so much money and time to buy Russian stuff?

And if you are making all these Hisar,Korkut and other AA systems,then why do you want to buy a second batch of S-400s? ;)
TFX and MIUS is coming... Who says you can't buy and produce? In what world can't both be done? Turkey was still working on TFX while it was in F-35 program it just means you are even more ambitious but these 2 are definitely coming. This is the main advantage provider to Turkey from 2030 the goal is to gain aerial superiority against all comers you can't do that anyways with SU-line fighter jets but you can definitely do that with carefully created new generation unmanned jets etc etc that are specifically designed to gain utmost dominance
 
If Turkey wants to procure Russian defense products then you folks have to spend lots of money and time to make them nato compatible.

BTW, i dont think nato will agree to let you integrate Russian products...
We dont need NATO's compatible


Turkey has its own IFF System , EW Suite , Radars , Missiles to integrate Russian Fighter Jets to use as stand alone against Greek-Egyptian Rafales

as like Turkish S400 will use Turkish Radar software and IFF System

and Turkey has enough technology to do it
 
TFX and MIUS is coming... Who says you can't buy and produce it just means you are even more ambitious but these are definitely coming
If TFX can be ready by 2035,you don't need to buy Russian jet fighters and go through all the trouble to integrate them with NATO systems and make the Americans even more angry.
 
So for months you had been saying that Turkey can produce MIUS and TFX by 2033 or 2035 and there's no need for the F-35s.

Now you say that you need to buy Su-35s or Su-57s to keep the Greek and Egyptian Rafale away. In other posts you had said that this is an intermediate solution only. If MIUS and TFX are so good and you will be producing them by 2035,why do you want to spend so much money and time to buy Russian stuff?

And if you are making all these Hisar,Korkut and other AA systems,then why do you want to buy a second batch of S-400s? ;)
to wait for the TFX squadrons until 2035 ? never


Greece bought Rafales in 2021
Egypt bought Rafale also Egypt gets SU-35 in 2021

Turkey can protect Turkish EEZ in the Eastern Mediterranean ... S400s can block Rafales

because of S400 use 250-380 km Missiles to create great A2/AD capability


but Turkey is in Libya to protect maritime agreement between Libya and Turkey
Turkey needs real air superiorty Fighter Jet
 
Turks online were saying "Haha we are getting F-35s" then they were saying "we don't need this bad aircraft". Then they said they will make their own and now they say they want to buy Russian ones.

If TFX can be ready by 2035,you don't need to buy Russian jet fighters and go through all the trouble to integrate them with NATO systems and make the Americans even more angry.
I don't think Turkey will go for the jets at the end of the day but they could pick them up regardless for bulk purchase and for the immediate use but SU-57s will definitely not give air-superiority over F-22 example that is where TFX-MIUS comes into the picture they are mainly being designed to be the absolute number 1 in everything. Being ambitious is the right mentality. Example China purchased S400 even tho they have better defense systems now and in development. They also purchased SU something as I recall even tho the J-20 is superior to the Su-35
 
And the US just spare sanction against India for buying S-400.. Talking about double standard. US is utter shameless.

If Turkey still has some pride, Turkish shall stop buying all US weapon.
 
to wait for the TFX squadrons until 2035 ? never


Greece bought Rafales in 2021
Egypt bought Rafale and SU-35

Turkey can protect Turkish EEZ in the Eastern Mediterranean ... S400s can block Rafales

because of S400 use 250-380 km Missiles to create great A2/AD capability


but Turkey is in Libya to protect maritime agreement between Libya and Turkey
Turkey needs real air superiorty Fighter Jet
You were the ones who were mocking us when you heard we are buying Rafales.
 
If TFX can be ready by 2035,you don't need to buy Russian jet fighters and go through all the trouble to integrate them with NATO systems and make the Americans even more angry.
You think if Turkey gives up S400, US will still allow Turkey to have F-35?

I doubt so. This is just one of the excuse to excluded Turkey from getting F-35. If Turkey didn't go for S400. Biden of Trump will claim Turkey violate human right and they are not allowed to have F-35..

Turkey make the correct decision to go for S400.
 
And the US just spare sanction against India for buying S-400.. Talking about double standard. US is utter shameless.
India will never get waiver it just two partisan urging Biden to give them waiver it won't come.. But regardless it won't change the fact that they are shameless as you put it.

Turkey make the correct decision to go for S400.
I agree here they were correct going for S400 the US would have found other excuses and the reason they went for that was because they needed some componants inside the S400 not the S400 itself as defending shield
 
You were the ones who were mocking us when you heard we are buying Rafales.
only Greece is not threat to Turkey one on one


but We Turks including Generals very well knows about that France may send 4 squadrons of Rafales to Greece against Turkey

even USA deployed 15 F-15 Fighter Jets at Larissa Air Base

Turkiye needs more Fighter Jets to match with Greece+France

also SISI's Egypt rules by USA-İsrael-KSA-The UAE-France-Germany which can be a threat to Turkey
 
how about turkey goes for this single engine stealth fighter Checkmate ???? any news if its at agenda?
 
