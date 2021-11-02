Russia offers Fighter Jets , S400 , Turbofan Engine and Submarine technologies to Turkey

Turkey has pledged to further its defense industry cooperation with Russia, including fighter jet and aircraft engine technologies, a second batch of S-400 air defense systems, and Submarines
Turkey was kicked out of the U.S.-led, multinational consortium that builds the F-35
Washington also placed sanctions on Ankara in December 2020 via the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act. The move was the first time the law was used to penalize a U.S. ally
ERDOGAN-PUTIN meeting in Sochi 29,09.2021
FIGTER JET
USA blocked 100 F-35A to Turkiye
Turkiye wants to buy 40 new F-16V but U.S Congress may block 40 F-16V to Turkiye
Greece and Egypt buys Rafale , MIG-29M2 and SU-35 against Turkiye
and USA-France wants weaken Turkish Airforce .... blocking F-16,F35,PATRIOT,SAMP-T to Turkiye and USA-France blame ERDOGAN when Turkiye wants to buy S400 , Fighter Jets from Russia
Russia offers SU-35 and SU-57 to Turkiye
Turkiye can buy SU-35 , SU-57 to harm Greek and Egyptian Rafales
SU-35 , SU-57 armed with R37M hypersonic air-to-air missiles with range of 300-400 km to keep Turkish EEZ out of range of any Fighters that might be protecting the target
R37M air-to-air Missile
-- Weight : 600 kg
-- Range : 300-400 km
-- Speed : mach 6
SU-35
SU-57
AIR DEFENSE SYSTEM
USA blocked PATRIOT Air Defense System to Turkiye
and in 2017 , Turkiye bought S400 from Russia
Russia offers 2nd batch of S400s to Turkiye
S400s are already in inventory .. and Turkey has reportedly test fired Its S-400 in 2020
