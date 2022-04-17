What's new

Russia offered Pakistan 30% discount on oil and wheat. PM IK.

P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
3,047
5
6,262
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The deal looks very similar to what India got. ( They proved themselves as a strong and sovereign country not infested with Traitors and sellouts).

Coupled with oil refinery investment and gas pipeline deal.

This would have solved nearly all our problems in this sector as well as helped us save a lot of forex.

30% is no joke in energy sector. It was a deal of a lifetime for a country like Pakistan. ( Much much more valuable than GSP + status).
 
Last edited:
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
16,096
22
19,067
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Pakistan should do so, if many developing nations buy Russian energy so it will be difficult for Western nations, particularly USA to pressure us in buying Russian energy and commodities.
 
Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

FULL MEMBER
Oct 16, 2020
849
4
2,727
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
I posted this in another thread as well, but makes more sense here

Copied from SM, any merits to this theory?
In my opinion, if there was a rubble oil deal then it would not have irked the US alone but Saudia as well. Btw MBS telephoned Shehbaz and invited him to visit Riyadh at the earliest.


Nasira Javed Iqbal (Daughter-in-law of Allama Sir Muhammad Iqbal and retired judge of LHC):
I will tell you what crime you committed Dear IK. I have been asking why IK had to be removed immediately rather than wait for 16 months to complete the term. So here is the answer.
To understand this first let’s cover two concepts

1) What is Petrodollar. It’s an agreement signed between King Faisal and President Nixon in 1974.
Saudi responsibility was to convince all OPEC countries to sell oil in US dollars and not accept any other currency or gold. All proceeds from sale will be deposited in US banks or Federal Reserve. (Then there is a lengthy formula how the OPEC county do withdrawals. We can go over it some other time) This increase the demand for USD because for any country to buy oil they first have to buy USD. This arrangement keeps USD strong.

In return Saudi currency was pegged at 1 USD = 3.75 SR, the Saudi economy may do good or bad the conversation rate will remain same. They will not face devaluation. Second US guaranteed that House of Saud will remain in power, no regime change.
US responsibility was to make sure none of the opec countries opt out of this arrangement. Iraq and Libya renegade and we all know what happened.

2) What is Indian rupee-ruble trade singed between India and Soviet Union (subsequently Russia) of 1953.
For Indian purchases from Russia they will pay in Indian Rupee. This increases the demand for Indian rupee and the currency remain strong.
For Russian purchases from India they will pay in Ruble. This increases the demand for ruble and the currency remain strong.
An Indian bank will open a branch in Russia and a Russia bank will open a branch in India to facilitate trade. There are safeguards built in so neither country do not cheat (we can go over these some other time).

This arrangement bypasses SWIFT. Please note, it is very important to understand that this deal occurred in 1953 before the petrodollar deal in 1974.

IK was the first Pakistani PM to do a Pakistani Rupee-Chinese Yuan deal in 2019. This deal covered semiconductor, transformers, broadcasting equipment. US was not happy, but let it go because it never included oil.

IK was in the process of doing a Pakistani Rupee-Russia Ruble deal for oil in 2022. Remember Petrodollar deal is dated 1974. This is a no, no. US cannot accept this because if other countries follow suit USD will weaken and US economy will come down to EU level. No more superpower.

If IK would have succeeded in doing within next 16 months, even at the expense of loosing the next election Pakistan would have come out of slavery. Hence he had to be removed immediately. He left US no choice.

IK should be thankful that he is not sitting with Saddam Hussain and Qadhdhafi in heaven. US has given him a second chance, but if he is determined not to avail then only God knows what will happen to him or Pakistan.

If IK is successful in getting this through in his second term, this constant devaluation of Rupee (1 USD = 180 PKR) will stop, Pakistan will start paying IMF and conversion rate recover.

Pakistan is at a crossroads:
Can end up with Iraq & Libya
Can end up with Sri Lanka
Can end up with freedom.
 
Last edited:
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
27,942
-41
63,957
Country
China
Location
China
Indos said:
Pakistan should do so, if many developing nations buy Russian energy so it will be difficult for Western nations, particularly USA to pressure us in buying Russian energy and commodities.
Click to expand...
Pakistan now has become a sidekick of US. They will condemn Russia and follow every instruction US ask for.
 
s@@d

s@@d

FULL MEMBER
Feb 29, 2020
135
0
278
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Black.Mamba said:
I posted this in another thread as well, but makes more sense here

Copied from SM, any merits to this theory?
In my opinion, if there was a rubble oil deal then it would not have irked the US alone but Saudia as well.


Nasira Javed Iqbal (Daughter-in-law of Allama Sir Muhammad Iqbal and retired judge of LHC):
I will tell you what crime you committed Dear IK. I have been asking why IK had to be removed immediately rather than wait for 16 months to complete the term. So here is the answer.
To understand this first let’s cover two concepts

1) What is Petrodollar. It’s an agreement signed between King Faisal and President Nixon in 1974.
Saudi responsibility was to convince all OPEC countries to sell oil in US dollars and not accept any other currency or gold. All proceeds from sale will be deposited in US banks or Federal Reserve. (Then there is a lengthy formula how the OPEC county do withdrawals. We can go over it some other time) This increase the demand for USD because for any country to buy oil they first have to buy USD. This arrangement keeps USD strong.

In return Saudi currency was pegged at 1 USD = 3.75 SR, the Saudi economy may do good or bad the conversation rate will remain same. They will not face devaluation. Second US guaranteed that House of Saud will remain in power, no regime change.
US responsibility was to make sure none of the opec countries opt out of this arrangement. Iraq and Libya renegade and we all know what happened.

2) What is Indian rupee-ruble trade singed between India and Soviet Union (subsequently Russia) of 1953.
For Indian purchases from Russia they will pay in Indian Rupee. This increases the demand for Indian rupee and the currency remain strong.
For Russian purchases from India they will pay in Ruble. This increases the demand for ruble and the currency remain strong.
An Indian bank will open a branch in Russia and a Russia bank will open a branch in India to facilitate trade. There are safeguards built in so neither country do not cheat (we can go over these some other time).

This arrangement bypasses SWIFT. Please note, it is very important to understand that this deal occurred in 1953 before the petrodollar deal in 1974.

IK was the first Pakistani PM to do a Pakistani Rupee-Chinese Yuan deal in 2019. This deal covered semiconductor, transformers, broadcasting equipment. US was not happy, but let it go because it never included oil.

IK was in the process of doing a Pakistani Rupee-Russia Ruble deal for oil in 2022. Remember Petrodollar deal is dated 1974. This is a no, no. US cannot accept this because if other countries follow suit USD will weaken and US economy will come down to EU level. No more superpower.

If IK would have succeeded in doing within next 16 months, even at the expense of loosing the next election Pakistan would have come out of slavery. Hence he had to be removed immediately. He left US no choice.

IK should be thankful that he is not sitting with Saddam Hussain and Qadhdhafi in heaven. US has given him a second chance, but if he is determined not to avail then only God knows what will happen to him or Pakistan.

If IK is successful in getting this through in his second term, this constant devaluation of Rupee (1 USD = 180 PKR) will stop, Pakistan will start paying IMF and conversion rate recover.

Pakistan is at a crossroads:
Can end up with Iraq & Libya
Can end up with Sri Lanka
Can end up with freedom.
Click to expand...
NO doubt its true. but I pray to ALLAAH pak that please end our slavery. I know how Overseas pakistani's feel when they are called names, " when they feel degraded becasue of our corrupt leader" and a layman pakistani is dejected with economical and defence situation of pakistan. drone American pushing us to wall. behaving like we are slaves as a pakistani i feel ashamed, broken,
i woul rather like to die for our fredome. May ALLAAH bless IK and pakistan.
(P.S I used be a critic of the system because of Establishments role in politics. first time ever a leader stood against these stoges., so i am much more than happy and pray for IK)

Beast said:
Pakistan now has become a sidekick of US. They will condemn Russia and follow every instruction US ask for.
Click to expand...
well if IK is back the things may get better for pakistan. and as for russia they also backed IK.
 
jupiter2007

jupiter2007

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 19, 2007
5,118
-1
3,919
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Beast said:
Pakistan now has become a sidekick of US. They will condemn Russia and follow every instruction US ask for.
Click to expand...

Our Generals get free shopping for their wives and free education for their children in USA and C-130 full of household goods from Virginia to Pindi on the expense of Pakistani government.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

H
UAE mulls building oil reserves in Pakistan
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
Danish Moazzam
D
AsianLion
Pakistan strikes key deal with Russia to buy Gas and Wheat
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
3K
farok84
farok84
INDIAPOSITIVE
India taking up Russian discounted oil offer will not be US sanctions violation, says White House
Replies
1
Views
291
The Lost Brother
T
Wikki019
Arresting the soaring trade deficit
2
Replies
16
Views
496
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
RoYaL~GuJJaR
Indian Oil Corporation buys 3 million barrels of Russian crude at deep discount
Replies
0
Views
205
RoYaL~GuJJaR
RoYaL~GuJJaR

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom