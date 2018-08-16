Russia-NATO war over Ukraine is becoming increasingly unavoidable

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the West isn't taking his country's "red lines" seriously and the US and its allies could be about to sleepwalk into a dangerous conflict with the world's largest nuclear power.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the West isn't taking his country's "red lines" seriously and the US and its allies could be about to sleepwalk into a dangerous conflict with the world's largest nuclear power.Red lines are about deterrence. The purpose of drawing them in the first place is to communicate crucial security interests and the severe consequences that would ensue if they were undermined. In essence, Moscow's ultimatums are intended to stop the West from making a dangerous miscalculation.Deterrence rests on the three Cs: capability, credibility, and communication. Russia has the military capability to act if its red lines are crossed, it's demonstrated credibility in terms of its preparedness to act on threats, and it knows the specifics must be communicated clearly to avoid the West making any mis-steps that would necessitate a forceful response. However, the weakness in its red lines is the current lack of detail as to what would happen if another nation took a step too far.