Russia-NATO war over Ukraine is becoming increasingly unavoidable

20 Nov, 2021 17:47
By Glenn Diesen, Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway and an editor at the Russia in Global Affairs journal. Follow him on Twitter @glenn_diesen.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the West isn’t taking his country’s “red lines” seriously and the US and its allies could be about to sleepwalk into a dangerous conflict with the world’s largest nuclear power.
Red lines are about deterrence. The purpose of drawing them in the first place is to communicate crucial security interests and the severe consequences that would ensue if they were undermined. In essence, Moscow’s ultimatums are intended to stop the West from making a dangerous miscalculation.
Deterrence rests on the three Cs: capability, credibility, and communication. Russia has the military capability to act if its red lines are crossed, it’s demonstrated credibility in terms of its preparedness to act on threats, and it knows the specifics must be communicated clearly to avoid the West making any mis-steps that would necessitate a forceful response. However, the weakness in its red lines is the current lack of detail as to what would happen if another nation took a step too far.
Russia is making silly moves, helping USA during the energy crisis caused by Iranian hackers is an example of it.

Why are you helping your enemy in the first place while knowing the fact that they won't miss a chance against you?

Hard to understand. Russia could help Venezuela and Cuba to end their energy crisis but instead helps USA that in its nature doesn't need Russian help. USA has large oil reserves.

Russia is making fun of itself.
 
