Russia must return Kuril Islands to Japan - Ukraine’s Parliament​

Russia must return Kuril Islands to Japan - Ukraine’s Parliament07.10.2022 19:40
Crimea is Ukraine, the Kuril Islands are Japan. Territories stolen by Russia around the world must be returned.
That’s according to Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, who made the statement in a Facebook posting, Ukrinform reports.
"Today, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appealed to the international community regarding the Northern Territories of Japan.
From August to September 1945, the USSR illegally occupied the northern territories of Japan before deporting the Japanese population. Russia, as the "successor of the USSR", was obliged to return them. But they haven’t done it yet.
Therefore, the Parliament of Ukraine appeals to the UN, European Parliament, PACE, NATO Parliamentary Assembly, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, and international community, urging them to continue taking all possible measures for the contractual and legal registration of the status of Japan's northern territories," Stefanchuk wrote.
Earlier it was reported that the Verkhovna Rada at its latest meeting supported the draft resolution on the parliamentary appeal to the international community regarding the northern territories of Japan.
