What's new

Russia must return Kuril Islands to Japan - Ukraine’s Parliament

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
49,509
-12
93,698
Country
China
Location
China

Russia must return Kuril Islands to Japan - Ukraine’s Parliament​

07.10.2022 19:40

Crimea is Ukraine, the Kuril Islands are Japan. Territories stolen by Russia around the world must be returned.

That’s according to Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, who made the statement in a Facebook posting, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appealed to the international community regarding the Northern Territories of Japan.

From August to September 1945, the USSR illegally occupied the northern territories of Japan before deporting the Japanese population. Russia, as the "successor of the USSR", was obliged to return them. But they haven’t done it yet.

Therefore, the Parliament of Ukraine appeals to the UN, European Parliament, PACE, NATO Parliamentary Assembly, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, and international community, urging them to continue taking all possible measures for the contractual and legal registration of the status of Japan's northern territories," Stefanchuk wrote.

Earlier it was reported that the Verkhovna Rada at its latest meeting supported the draft resolution on the parliamentary appeal to the international community regarding the northern territories of Japan.

www.ukrinform.net

Russia must return Kuril Islands to Japan - Ukraine’s Parliament

Crimea is Ukraine, the Kuril Islands are Japan. Territories stolen by Russia around the world must be returned. — Ukrinform.
www.ukrinform.net www.ukrinform.net
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
49,509
-12
93,698
Country
China
Location
China

Zelensky urges world leaders to recognize Japan’s claim to disputed Russian-occupied islands​

BY JARED GANS - 10/07/22 8:13 PM ET
ZelenskyVolodymyr-09082022.jpg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 8, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the international community to recognize Japanese claims to four disputed islands that Russia has controlled for more than half a century.

Zelensky said in an address to the Ukrainian people on Friday that he had signed a decree recognizing the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Japan, including the Russian-held territories.

The islands of Habomai, Shikotan, Kunashiri and Etorofu, referred to as the Northern Territories by Japan and the Southern Kurils by Russia, have historically been part of Japan, but Russia captured them in the final days of World War II in 1945. Japan contends that this was in violation of the Neutrality Pact that it and the Soviet Union signed earlier in the war.

Japan and the Soviet Union were not at war for most of the conflict until the end, after Germany’s defeat.

The 1951 Treaty of San Francisco, which officially dismantled Japan’s empire, stated that Japan should give up its right to the Kuril Islands, but it does not recognize the Soviet Union’s control over them. Japan argues that it should control the four southernmost islands in the chain.

Zelensky said Russia has no right to the territories, and the entire world knows this. He said the international community must “de-occupy” all lands that Russia has occupied and is trying to keep.

“With this war against Ukraine, against the international legal order, against our people, Russia has put itself in conditions — and it is now only a matter of time — of the real liberation of everything that once was seized and is now under the control of the Kremlin,” he said.

Zelensky’s push comes as Ukraine has conducted a major counteroffensive to regain control of territory that Russia had taken earlier in the war. He said Ukrainian forces liberated almost 800 square kilometers of territory in the east and almost 30 settlements this week.

Zelensky said Russia will show all “potential aggressors” that conducting an “aggressive terrorist war” in the present day is a way to weaken and destroy the one that starts it.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Japan protests Russia-China military drills, Moscow scraps Kuril Islands visa-free visits to the islands for former Japanese residents
Replies
1
Views
286
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Q
Russia's Kuril Islands investment promotion draws investors from India, China, among other countries
Replies
2
Views
150
casual
casual
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
China-Ukraine Dispute Simmers Over New Taiwan Group
Replies
8
Views
480
Menthol
Menthol
R
Can Washington Trust Modi's India As Key Ally in Asia?
2 3
Replies
34
Views
1K
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A
beijingwalker
Moscow responds harshly to Japan’s reaction over Russia developing Kuril Islands — Lavrov
Replies
9
Views
726
rambro
rambro

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom