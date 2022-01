Russia moves blood supplies near Ukrainian border – Reuters​

29 Jan, 2022 01:49Report based on anonymous sources alleged Moscow had moved medical materials needed to “treat casualties” near the border© Getty ImagesCiting Reuters reported that Russia was allegedly moving blood supplies and other medical materials near Ukraine. The officials cited by the agency in itsargued that this was one of theshowing whether Moscow was poised to launch an invasion or not.by unidentified US officialsReuters pointed out.Blood supplies have a short shelf life, typically around 14 days when refrigerated.The report came on the same day that top Pentagon official, Joint Chiefs of Staff chair General Mark Milley, warned that the impact of a potential invasion would beand lead to heavy casualties, considering the forces that Russianear Ukraine. He claimed that the alleged Russian military buildup at the border with Ukraine wasthan anything seen since the end of the Cold War.US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, meanwhile, noted that according to the US assessment, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet made up his mind on whether to invade Ukraine and hasavailable,The Kremlin has repeatedly denied having aggressive intentions but has warned ofif it’s security concerns – such as the request that NATO does not expand into Ukraine or Georgia – are not addressed.Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday. However, he added, Russia