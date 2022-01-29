What's new

Russia moves blood supplies near Ukrainian border – Reuters

29 Jan, 2022 01:49
Russia moves blood supplies near Ukrainian border – Reuters

Report based on anonymous sources alleged Moscow had moved medical materials needed to “treat casualties” near the border
Citing “three US officials,” Reuters reported that Russia was allegedly moving blood supplies and other medical materials near Ukraine. The officials cited by the agency in its “exclusive” argued that this was one of the “concrete indicators” showing whether Moscow was poised to launch an invasion or not.
“The disclosure of the blood supplies” by unidentified US officials “adds another piece of context to growing US warnings that Russia could be preparing for a new invasion of Ukraine,” Reuters pointed out.
Blood supplies have a short shelf life, typically around 14 days when refrigerated.

The report came on the same day that top Pentagon official, Joint Chiefs of Staff chair General Mark Milley, warned that the impact of a potential invasion would be “horrific” and lead to heavy casualties, considering the forces that Russia “has arrayed” near Ukraine. He claimed that the alleged Russian military buildup at the border with Ukraine was “larger in scale and scope” than anything seen since the end of the Cold War.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, meanwhile, noted that according to the US assessment, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet made up his mind on whether to invade Ukraine and has “multiple options” available, “including seizure of cities and significant territories but also coerce acts and provocative political acts, like the recognition of breakaway territories.”

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied having aggressive intentions but has warned of “military-technical measures” if it’s security concerns – such as the request that NATO does not expand into Ukraine or Georgia – are not addressed.

“If it is up to the Russian Federation, there will be no war,” Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday. However, he added, Russia “will not allow our interests to be brutally attacked or to be ignored, either.”

Russia moves blood supplies near Ukrainian border – Reuters

Reuters reported, citing anonymous US officials, that Russia had moved blood supplies to the border with Ukraine
Is Putin for real? This seems like collision course and i have hard time believing it because all my calculations say no incursion
 
