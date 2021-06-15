Russia makes attempt to develop first post Cold War destroyer to replace 1980s Sovremenny and Udaloy

Tai Hai Chen
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 15, 2017
- 19,524
- -19
- Country
-
- Location
-
Development Of Future Russian Navy's Project 22350M Frigate Is Underway - Naval News
R&D work on Project 22350M ships is underway, CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) Alexei Rakhmanov told TASS.
www.navalnews.com
Development Of Future Russian Navy’s Project 22350M Frigate Is Underway
R&D work on Project 22350M ships is underway, CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) Alexei Rakhmanov told TASS.
Martin Manaranche 14 Jun 2021
By TASS Russian news agency
“The work is proceeding smoothly,” Rakhmanov said in reply to a question about the progress of R&D work on Project 22350M ships.
It was reported earlier that the Severnoye Design Bureau integrated into the USC had developed a preliminary design of the Project 22350M ship in 2019. In February 2021, CEO of the Severnaya Verf Shipyard Igor Orlov said that the time for the laying of the Project 22350M lead ship had not been determined yet.
At that time Rakhmanov said that the Severnaya Verf Shipyard would start to build Project 22350M ships after its upgrade. The shipyard is planned to get a new slipway for the construction of green-water warships in 2022.
-End-
@White and Green with M/S @gambit @F-22Raptor @Mk-313 @FuturePAF @rent4country @zectech @vostok @Suika @dbc @ChineseTiger1986 @mike2000 is back
Last edited: