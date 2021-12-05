Russia looks "muscular" but is actually vulnerable, Russian soldiers are actually a bunch of cowards - Ukrainian colonel Nezersky

Ruthless words without strength, just air?Boycott between Russia and Ukraine

2021-12-05 23:26 HKTRussia-Ukraine relations continue to be tense. On the one hand, this is the result of the backfire of the United States and its allies. On the other hand, Ukraine is also eager to try. I don't know if the United States has made a major promise to Ukraine. Ukraine is now becoming tougher and tougher towards Russia, and it has started to blatantly insult Russia. This is extremely surprising.On November 28, Peter Nezersky, a reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spoke about the characteristics of Russian soldiers in an interview with the media. Nezersky saidRussian soldiers are actually a bunch of cowards.The colonel not only vilified the Russian army in person, but also brought out evidence to prove his point, saying let us look at the poor performance of Soviet soldiers. During World War II, more than 1 million Russian soldiers surrendered to the Hitler Alliance and fought against the Soviet Union on the side of Nazi Germany. This is the best proof of the cowardice of the Russians.The colonel said, "It is certain that the Russians are the most cowardly nation, a nation composed of cowards. As long as they encounter hard stubbornness, the Russians will try their best to surrender."According to the colonel, who defeated Nazi Germany? The Defence of Moscow, the Defence of Leningrad for more than 900 days, and the Battle of Stalingrad, could it not be the victory of the Soviet army?The Ukrainian colonel even claimed thatBut the problem is that we know the combat effectiveness of the Russian army. As for the combat effectiveness of the Ukrainian army, we can look at it without prejudice. Can the Ukrainian army have the strength to compete with the Russian army?I am afraid that the truth of the matter is that Ukraine had originally obtained the slightest advantage from Russia in the military, so it can only be addicted to the mouth.In fact, humiliating Russia seems to have become a major "magic weapon" for Ukraine to use saliva to defeat Russia.The Ukrainian colonel used his saliva to insult Russia. The former Ukrainian foreign minister's remarks about Russia cannot but make people feel that this is a stark "intimidation" to Russia.Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vladimir Ogorezko said in an interview with the media that he advised Russia not to be too aggressive. He also pointed out that in theThe foreign minister said, "Although we do not have missiles that can hit Moscow, Ukrainian missile forces can attack other Russian cities and can attack facilities including nuclear power plants."Using missiles to attack Russia, the United States dare not confront the Russian army head-on on the battlefield. The former Ukrainian Foreign Minister even claimed to use missiles to attack Russia. Not to mention, the level of Ukrainian missiles, Russia's S400 and S500 anti-missile systems are probably not vegetarian either.What is even more incredible is that the former foreign minister not only warned Russia and Ukraine to use missiles to attack, but also said that heOgrezko believes that Russia is a country that wants to restore its imperial ambitions, so it must meet the same fate as the Soviet Union—disintegration.He also believes that only after the disintegration of Russia will Russia become a group of independent and democratic countries. They have no nuclear weapons and will not threaten other countries. Then Russia as a whole will gradually become part of the civilized world. Such Russia will let all Everyone benefits, everyone is a winner.The foreign minister claimed that without outside intervention, Russia would not be able to disintegrate. In order to achieve this goal, Western countries need to spend at least hundreds of billions of dollars to change Russia and let a group of small countries replace the current Russia.Judging from the words of the Ukrainian colonel and the former Ukrainian foreign minister, one insults Russia and the other wants to subvert Russia. But it looks like it's just like being addicted to the mouth.At present, the relations between Russia and Ukraine are tense. The current Ukrainian officials and former officials have spoken harshly against Russia, but everyone knows that Ukraine has absolutely no strength to defeat Russia on the battlefield. And to challenge Russia with Ukraine's strength, Ukraine will only be injured in the end.On November 10, Ukraine and the United States signed a new version of the "U.S.-Ukraine Strategic Partnership Charter." The charter stated, "TheHowever, can a single contract become Ukraine's confidence to challenge Russia? When the United States withdrew its troops hastily in Afghanistan, the United States did not even say hello to the United Kingdom and other NATO allies. Moreover, Ukraine is only a pawn for the United States. Facts have proved that the United States is unreliable.The American chess player will not fight for chess pieces, and Ukraine should be aware of this. In the same way, Britain and France have spoken out to support Ukraine, but with the military strength of Britain and France, it is clear that their strength is not enough to contend with Russia. They will not fight Russia desperately for Ukraine.It is obviously extremely unwise for Ukraine to clamor like this now. Ukraine is a neighbor that Russia can't move away. The United States can withdraw at any time. When Ukraine uses Russia, it should think about the consequences.Ukraine offends Russia's dignity. I am afraid that when Russia's iron fist is smashed down, this is not what Ukraine can bear. Ukraine should know that if you can't get something on the battlefield, you can't get it even more with saliva!(End of this article)