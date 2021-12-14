Russia looks for China's support in Europe: Putin and Xi will discuss 'aggressive rhetoric' by US&NATO as Putin's troops stage huge live-fire drills

Russia looks for China's support in Europe: Putin and Xi will discuss 'aggressive rhetoric' by US and NATO as Vladimir's troops stage huge live-fire drills near Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss tensions in Europe during video call on Wednesday

Moscow staged ground battle exercises at Kadamovsky firing range in Rostov region, just 30 miles from Ukraine

Video footage shows more than 1,000 tank troops taking part in live-firing drills

US intelligence estimates as many as 175,000 Russian troops could launch attack on Ukraine early next year

