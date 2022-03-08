What's new

Russia lifts ban on Bangladeshi potato

bluesky

Jun 14, 2016
thefinancialexpress.com.bd

Russia lifts ban on Bangladeshi potato

Russia lifts ban on Bangladesh's potato exports and expresses eagerness to import the vegetable. Bangladesh can now export potatoes to Russia as the country has lifted the ban recently, says the embassy of Russia-the European country now at war with neighbouring Ukraine. The Federal Service for...
Russia lifts ban on Bangladeshi potato​

FE REPORT | Published: March 08, 2022 08:50:24 | Updated: March 08, 2022 10:20:12
-Representational Image
-Representational Image

Russia lifts ban on Bangladesh's potato exports and expresses eagerness to import the vegetable.Bangladesh can now export potatoes to Russia as the country has lifted the ban recently, says the embassy of Russia-the European country now at war with neighbouring Ukraine.

"The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance of the Russian Federation (Rosselkhoznadzor) removed previously imposed restrictions and resumed the import of potato from the entire territory of the People's Republic of Bangladesh," a spokesperson for the embassy in Dhaka said Monday.

The decision has been made based on the information provided by the competent Bangladeshi authorities responsible for quarantine and protection of plants, about the measures taken to prevent violations of the phytosanitary requirements of the Russian Federation and the Eurasian Economic Union member-states.

In recent times, Bangladesh has been requesting the country to withdraw the ban citing that necessary measures regarding the quarantine were taken by the government.

During separate meetings with the Ambassador of Russia, Alexander Mantytskiy, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque had raised the issue.

Russia, along with the Moscow-led bloc CIS, is also becoming a potential market for Bangladesh's apparel which constitutes the country's main export products. Exporters appear a bit worried over western sanctions on Russia's financial systems over the Ukraine issue.

Jan 6, 2016
Why was it banned in the first place?
 
bluesky

Jun 14, 2016
_NOBODY_ said:
Why was it banned in the first place?
Many countries in Europe and japan do not allow importing potato from Bangladesh. I heard bacteria found in BD soil is the reason for this. But, importing things like potato chips or fried potato is allowed.
 
fitpOsitive

May 27, 2015
bluesky said:
Many countries in Europe and japan do not allow importing potato from Bangladesh. I heard bacteria found in BD soil is the reason for this. But, importing things like potato chips or fried potato is allowed.
It has more to do with arsenic in Bangladeshi soil.
 

