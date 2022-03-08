Russia lifts ban on Bangladeshi potato Russia lifts ban on Bangladesh's potato exports and expresses eagerness to import the vegetable. Bangladesh can now export potatoes to Russia as the country has lifted the ban recently, says the embassy of Russia-the European country now at war with neighbouring Ukraine. The Federal Service for...

FE REPORT | Published: March 08, 2022 08:50:24 | Updated: March 08, 2022 10:20:12-Representational ImageRussia lifts ban on Bangladesh's potato exports and expresses eagerness to import the vegetable.Bangladesh can now export potatoes to Russia as the country has lifted the ban recently, says the embassy of Russia-the European country now at war with neighbouring Ukraine."The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance of the Russian Federation (Rosselkhoznadzor) removed previously imposed restrictions and resumed the import of potato from the entire territory of the People's Republic of Bangladesh," a spokesperson for the embassy in Dhaka said Monday.The decision has been made based on the information provided by the competent Bangladeshi authorities responsible for quarantine and protection of plants, about the measures taken to prevent violations of the phytosanitary requirements of the Russian Federation and the Eurasian Economic Union member-states.In recent times, Bangladesh has been requesting the country to withdraw the ban citing that necessary measures regarding the quarantine were taken by the government.During separate meetings with the Ambassador of Russia, Alexander Mantytskiy, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque had raised the issue.Russia, along with the Moscow-led bloc CIS, is also becoming a potential market for Bangladesh's apparel which constitutes the country's main export products. Exporters appear a bit worried over western sanctions on Russia's financial systems over the Ukraine issue.