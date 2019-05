Russia Launches World’s Longest Submarine

Apr 30, 2019This post is also available in: עברית (Hebrew) Last week, Russia has launched the special mission submarine Belgorod, the world’s longest submarine. The submarine is designed to take on a variety of missions, including launching the Poseidon long range nuclear torpedo.The six hundred foot submarine was first launched from the Sevmash shipyards in Russia.Known officially as Project-09852, Belgorod was originally intended to be an Oscar II-class cruise missile submarine. This change in plans was due to Russian government funds running out. Because of this the submarine hull remained unfinished for years until Russian officials decided to finally complete the submarine as a special mission submarine.Belgorod’s hull was lengthened to about 604 feet and the submarine’s displacement rose to 30,000 tons when submerged- much greater than the U.S. Navy’s Ohio class ballistic missile submarines.Belgorod is classified as a special mission submarine, meaning it is neither an attack submarine nor a ballistic missile submarine. The nuclear powered Belgorod will work as a mothership to other undersea submarines. The submarine is also capable of carrying a payload, as well as including a Losharik class mini-submarine that can attach and detach to the mothership.The submarine will be crewed by the Russian Navy, but will most likely be operated by GUGI, the main directorate deep sea research organization.Hisutton.com projects that Belgorod’s modifications are likely to be extensive, but underneath all the modifications and technology, the submarine is still from an earlier generation, and likely to be less stealthy than current submarines.Experts believe that Belgorod will be used for the classified placement of submarine detection systems. The nuclear powered underwater detection system alerts forces of unidentifiable submarines submerged in important areas.Another area of operations the Belgorod will engage in is the deployment of the Losharik mini-subs. The 230 foot long mini submarines are equipped with robotic arms that can further help with placing the submarine detection system.Belgorod is also equipped with the Harpsichord-2P-PM autonomous underwater vehicle. The UUV’s main objectives are to map out the ocean floor and locating and identifying man made objects, such as mines and underwater detection systems.Although the submarine was built mainly to conduct underwater spying missions, popularmechanics.com tells us that Belgorod is capable of operating the Poseidon nuclear torpedo system. The 65 foot long torpedo can travel for thousands of miles at a top speed of 60 knots. It is believed that it can carry a 2 megaton nuclear thermonuclear warhead. The Russian submarine is expected to be able to carry six Poseidon torpedos.