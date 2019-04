Russia's launched Belgorod - first analysis

A. Tube for retractable towed passive sonar array per OSCAR-II

B. Screw-back screw (propeller), likely 7 bladed per later OSCAR-II

C. Vortex attenuator blades

D. Modified and reinforced lower rudders relative to OSCAR-II

E. Bulge, see below

Project 09852 Belgorod

The Arctic Ocean has two basins in the middle, divided in half by a massive mountainous ridge. The basins are surrounded by shelfs where the sea floor drops from about 1,000m down to around 4,000m. Given that the midget submarines carried by Belgorod can dive to about 1,000m, these shelves represent the edge of where the sensor arrays might be placed. Additionally there are areas with mountain peeks at less than 1,000m where arrays could be placed.