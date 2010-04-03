Russia joins global technology giants in the field of fifth generation communications





Today, Russia joined the club of countries manufacturing 5G networks, wherepresented at the conference “Digital Industry in Industrial Russia” (CIPR-2020) a model of a base station for 5G mobile networks.The base station development project was funded by the ownership of the research and production company Kryptonite, a joint venture between Avtomatika and IKS Holding. The development and production were planned within the framework of technological cooperation of Russian manufacturing companies that have experience and skills for mobile communication networks.The display platform consists of three parts: a radio transmitter unit, a digital processing unit, and a mobile network core (5GC). It is important to note that the station operates in autonomous (SA) mode, which allows to realize all the functions of the 5G network.The data transfer rate of the mobile network deployed using the presented solution can exceed 300 Mbps. As a reminder, the theoretical maximum bandwidth of 5G is up to 20 Gbps.“The sample presented at ICPR-2020 is a Russian development compatible with equipment from any manufacturer in any country as long as it also operates in accordance with international standards. Rostec will become the coordinator of industrial cooperation between developers and manufacturers of 5G equipment in Russia,” he said.It is estimated that the development and organization of production of equipment for the construction of 5G communication networks in Russia will require about 40 billion rubles of budget and extrabudgetary funds.Russia has a chance to enter and take its place in the global 5G telecom equipment market. However, the development of commercial equipment and the creation of a full 5G network in Russia will require years of work, tens of billions of rubles and close cooperation of all manufacturers,” Vasily Brovko, director of special missions for Rostec.