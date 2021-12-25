Russia issues warning about NATO expansion in Scandinavia - Threatens military action if Finland and Sweden join NATO

Russia issues warning about NATO expansion in Scandinavia

Finland & Sweden in NATO would trigger response – Russia The possible inclusion of Sweden and Finland in NATO will have “serious” military and political consequences that won’t be left unanswered by Moscow, Russia’s Foreign Ministry has warned.

The possible inclusion of Sweden and Finland in NATO will have “serious” military and political consequences that won’t be left unanswered by Moscow, Russia’s Foreign Ministry has warned.The persistent attempts by NATO tohaven’t gone unnoticed by Russia, Maria Zakharova, the ministry’s spokeswoman, said.she pointed out.The policy of not being part of any alliances, traditionally pursued by Stockholm and Helsinki, is viewed by Moscow asZakharova added.NATO has been expressing its satisfaction over what it called deepening cooperation with Finland and Sweden, whichthe block’s values and contribute to its operations.At a summit in June, the US-led military alliance vowed to further bolster those ties “The same statements were repeated during the visit of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to Stockholm and Helsinki in late October.Earlier this month, Moscow issued two documents – one addressed to NATO and the other to Washington – demanding guarantees that would assure security for all sides. The proposals included limiting NATO’s buildup near the Russian borders and ruling out the enlargement of the bloc.Speaking about Moscow’s proposals, Zakharova reiterated thatSwedish authorities previously decried the Kremlin’s initiative, saying thatThe Finnish government also insisted that it needed to haveincluding applying for NATO membership.