Russia is under attack as someone is attempting to open the Finland front This could trigger another invasion

Abdulaziz Al-Karimi

Abdulaziz Al-Karimi

Mar 27, 2022
Finland joining NATO could force Russia to launch an invasion as soon as next week before it occurs and that is if the national security team of Russia deem it risky and the house of Duma. The order to act quickly could come out of the blue and rather quickly.

NATO and Finland are assuming this is the best time because Russia is tied down in Ukraine they wanna move into Finland as Ukraine has failed for NATO in providing a long border with Russia and now they have brought back the expansion via Finland and moving right across a sensitive border area for Russia.

1. I believe Russia will be forced to act here quickly and move into Finland despite the Ukraine war still ongoing and open second front and I know this would have not been preferable for Russia but I think they don't have a choice here but to open the second front in Finland.

2. Benefits in Finland is that the population is just 4m and it won't be nearly as difficult as Ukraine and I would even suggest that the finns could surrender once the Russian tanks roll-in hence Russia is forced to simply act here and put into a corner and I believe the Russians will rise to the occasion by doing an incursion.

Besides I am neutral in all of this just seeing things from all perspectives and I realized after analysing this that there is 90% chance of Russian incursion into Finland taking place within the next 2-3 weeks but most likely next week.

3. Once the Finland front is opened Russia will realize something far bigger is happening here then just containing Russia which will force the Russians to involve the chinese as NATO's intentions are suspicious regarding Russia. I am starting to think they wanna go all the way to Moscow at this point
 
Last edited:
Abdulaziz Al-Karimi

Abdulaziz Al-Karimi

Mar 27, 2022
waz said:
Nothing will happen. The Finns will join.
I know the Russians are spread out to thin now to think about other offensives but imho they have no other choice here but to proceed with this incursion on Finland and open 2 fronts if possible because I believe the matter overtakes everything else such as attrition
 
LeGenD

LeGenD

Aug 28, 2006
Abdulaziz Al-Karimi said:
Finland joining NATO could force Russia to launch an invasion as soon as next week before it occurs and that is if the national security team of Russia deem it risky and the house of Duma. The order to act quickly could come out of the blue and rather quickly.

NATO and Finland are assuming this is the best time because Russia is tied down in Ukraine they wanna move into Finland as Ukraine has failed for NATO in providing a long border with Russia and now they have brought back the expansion via Finland and moving right across a sensitive border area for Russia.

1. I believe Russia will be forced to act here quickly and move into Finland despite the Ukraine war still ongoing and open second front and I know this would have not been preferable for Russia but I think they don't have a choice here but to open the second front in Finland.

2. Benefits in Finland is that the population is just 4m and it won't be nearly as difficult as Ukraine and I would even suggest that the finns could surrender once the Russian tanks roll-in hence Russia is forced to simply act here and put into a corner and I believe the Russians will rise to the occasion by doing an incursion.

Besides I am neutral in all of this just seeing things from all perspectives and I realized after analysing this that there is 90% chance of Russian incursion into Finland taking place within the next 2-3 weeks but most likely next week.

3. Once the Finland front is opened Russia will realize something far bigger is happening here then just containing Russia which will force the Russians to involve the chinese as NATO's intentions are suspicious regards Russia. I am starting to think they wanna go all the way to Moscow at this point
Russia is coming to terms with this development:

Russia says it would have to 'rebalance' if Finland and Sweden join NATO

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that if Finland and Sweden joined NATO then Russia would have to "rebalance the situation" with its own measures.
waz

waz

Sep 15, 2006
Abdulaziz Al-Karimi said:
I know the Russians are spread out to thin now to think about other offensives but imho they have no other choice here but to proceed with this incursion on Finland and open 2 fronts if possible because I believe the matter overtakes everything else such as attrition
The thing is the Finns are incredibly tough fighters and the region is far worse when it comes to movement for any invading force. It's literally all trees and very cold.
Finland is also a member of the EU and direct military intervention will happen from European forces.
The Russians won't do it.
 
Abdulaziz Al-Karimi

Abdulaziz Al-Karimi

Mar 27, 2022
LeGenD said:
Russia is coming to terms with this development:

Russia says it would have to 'rebalance' if Finland and Sweden join NATO

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that if Finland and Sweden joined NATO then Russia would have to "rebalance the situation" with its own measures.
Not really bro.. Peskov was just being diplomatic here and that is not Russia's point of view on this subject.. NATO stragetic weapons being moved into Russia's next door in fact Russia's longest border is an unacceptable scenario for Moscow..

This report came in an hour ago...

Finland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid Weighed​

  • Cyber attack toppled ministries websites, some other services
  • Russian state airplane may have breached Finnish airspace

Finland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid Weighed

Avicenna

Avicenna

Oct 18, 2016
If I was Putin I would try to off ramp Ukraine with whatever best case realistic scenario he can manage.

Regroup and learn from mistakes.

And plan with China for the emerging world order. (Looking at the map, they can make things very interesting for the Western Pacific if they plan properly)

Whatever he does, he should make sure Russia doesn't get dragged into a long campaign of attrition in Ukraine.

Which is exactly what the West wants to happen it's looking like.
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

Jun 19, 2014
waz said:
The thing is the Finns are incredibly tough fighters and the region is far worse when it comes to movement for any invading force. It's literally all trees and very cold.
Finland is also a member of the EU and direct military intervention will happen from European forces.
The Russians won't do it.
I don’t think Europe or the US will allow Russia to invade a second country without NATO intervention.
 
U

UKBengali

May 29, 2011
waz said:
The thing is the Finns are incredibly tough fighters and the region is far worse when it comes to movement for any invading force. It's literally all trees and very cold.
Finland is also a member of the EU and direct military intervention will happen from European forces.
The Russians won't do it.
Would Finland even need help against a Russia whose airforce is garbage?

They have 55 F/A-18 18s and almost 1000 AMRAAMs. More than enough to take out hundreds of Russian planes


Size of Finnish Army is 20,000 and they can within days increase this to 40,000 if they call up reservists.
With full mobilisation the Finns could get to nearly 300,000 men within 1-2 months.

Finnish army has 200 Leopard tanks that are a lot better than any tank that Russia currently field. In total around 250 tanks better than anything Russia has.

Russia would face the same humiliation that happened to Stalin when he attacked Finland in 1939.
 
waz

waz

Sep 15, 2006
F-22Raptor said:
I don’t think Europe or the US will allow Russia to invade a second country without NATO intervention.
Not Finland for sure. Russia has some very bitter memories (1939) last time round and the Finns haven't changed much i.e. love shooting, very outdoors type folks and strongly loyal to their nation.
Having worked with them as colleagues, they are lovely people.
 
Avicenna

Avicenna

Oct 18, 2016
UKBengali said:
Would Finland even need help against a Russia whose airforce is garbage?

They have 55 F/A-18 18s and almost 1000 AMRAAMs. More than enough to take out hundreds of Russian planes


Size of Finnish Army is 20,000 and they can within days increase this to 40,000 if they call up reservists.
With full mobilisation the Finns could get to nearly 300,000 men within 1-2 months.

Finnish army has 200 Leopard tanks that are a lot better than any tank that Russia currently field. In total around 250 tanks better than anything Russia has.

Russia would face the same humiliation that happened to Stalin when he attacked Finland in 1939.
Finnish Air Force would cause massive pain to VKS if this was to happen.

Better to regroup to fight another day than to double down on misery.
 
waz

waz

Sep 15, 2006
UKBengali said:
Would Finland even need help against a Russia whose airforce is garbage?

They have 55 F/A-18 18s and almost 1000 AMRAAMs. More than enough to take out hundreds of Russian planes


Size of Finnish Army is 20,000 and they can within days increase this to 40,000 if they call up reservists.
With full mobilisation the Finns could get to nearly 300,000 men within 1-2 months.

Finnish army has 200 Leopard tanks that are a lot better than any tank that Russia currently field. In total around 250 tanks better than anything Russia has.

Russia would face the same humiliation that happened to Stalin when he attacked Finland in 1939.
They would and every Finn would fight. Their love of firearms is a national pastime, they spend their entire time outside etc.
Yes they also have a well equipped force which would be bolstered by the Europeans and US fast.
 

