Russia is under attack as someone is attempting to open the Finland front This could trigger another invasion

Finland joining NATO could force Russia to launch an invasion as soon as next week before it occurs and that is if the national security team of Russia deem it risky and the house of Duma. The order to act quickly could come out of the blue and rather quickly.



NATO and Finland are assuming this is the best time because Russia is tied down in Ukraine they wanna move into Finland as Ukraine has failed for NATO in providing a long border with Russia and now they have brought back the expansion via Finland and moving right across a sensitive border area for Russia.



1. I believe Russia will be forced to act here quickly and move into Finland despite the Ukraine war still ongoing and open second front and I know this would have not been preferable for Russia but I think they don't have a choice here but to open the second front in Finland.



2. Benefits in Finland is that the population is just 4m and it won't be nearly as difficult as Ukraine and I would even suggest that the finns could surrender once the Russian tanks roll-in hence Russia is forced to simply act here and put into a corner and I believe the Russians will rise to the occasion by doing an incursion.



Besides I am neutral in all of this just seeing things from all perspectives and I realized after analysing this that there is 90% chance of Russian incursion into Finland taking place within the next 2-3 weeks but most likely next week.



3. Once the Finland front is opened Russia will realize something far bigger is happening here then just containing Russia which will force the Russians to involve the chinese as NATO's intentions are suspicious regarding Russia. I am starting to think they wanna go all the way to Moscow at this point