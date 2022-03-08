Russia Is Now the World's Most-Sanctioned Nation (More than North Korea or Iran)

Russia Is Now the World's Most-Sanctioned Nation

Invasion of Ukraine prompted blitz of 2,778 new sanctions

Switzerland has enacted the most sanctions against Russia



March 7, 2022, 9:12 PM GMT+1



Russia has vaulted past Iran and North Korea to become the world’s most-sanctioned nation in the span of just 10 days following President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.



In a surge of action led by the U.S. and European allies starting Feb. 22, Russia became the target of 2,778 new sanctions designations, bringing them to more than 5,530, according to Castellum.ai, a global sanctions-tracking database. That surpassed Iran, which has confronted 3,616 sanctions against it over the course of a decade, most for its nuclear program and support of terrorism.