What's new

Russia Is Now the World's Most-Sanctioned Nation (More than North Korea or Iran)

BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
1,237
-1
752
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
Russia Is Now the World's Most-Sanctioned Nation
Invasion of Ukraine prompted blitz of 2,778 new sanctions
Switzerland has enacted the most sanctions against Russia

March 7, 2022, 9:12 PM GMT+1

Russia has vaulted past Iran and North Korea to become the world’s most-sanctioned nation in the span of just 10 days following President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a surge of action led by the U.S. and European allies starting Feb. 22, Russia became the target of 2,778 new sanctions designations, bringing them to more than 5,530, according to Castellum.ai, a global sanctions-tracking database. That surpassed Iran, which has confronted 3,616 sanctions against it over the course of a decade, most for its nuclear program and support of terrorism.
Click to expand...

www.bloomberg.com

Russia Is Now the World's Most-Sanctioned Nation

Russia has vaulted past Iran and North Korea to become the world’s most-sanctioned nation in the span of just 10 days following President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 
BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
1,237
-1
752
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
USA attempted to start wars against Iran and North Korea several times in the last decade.

So maybe this means USA will attempt to start a war against Russia in the future.
 
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

FULL MEMBER
Feb 19, 2022
342
0
217
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
BHAN85 said:
USA attempted to start wars against Iran and North Korea several times in the last decade.

So maybe this means USA will attempt to start a war against Russia in the future.
Click to expand...

The US has never attempt to start wars against them besides they can't attack North Korea as long as China exists hence that was always out of the way. There was no political incentive to attack Iran and they have never attempted to do that
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
As sanctions start, Russia's trade flow shifting towards China
Replies
1
Views
236
hualushui
H
beijingwalker
China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on North Koreans
Replies
0
Views
210
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China opposes US, EU sanctions against Russia; says will carry out normal trade with Moscow
Replies
1
Views
196
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
Russia's ruble worth less than 1 cent after West tightens sanctions
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
2K
Tshering22
Tshering22
beijingwalker
North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing
2 3
Replies
41
Views
713
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom