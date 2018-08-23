/ Register

Russia is a weak country.

    Sure, USSR built first space rocket, sent first artificial satellite into space, built first space suit, sent first man into space, did first space walk, built first space craft equipped with solar panels, built first space orbiter, built first space lander, built first space rover, built first space station, built first modular space station, built first fully automated space craft. But USSR don't exist anymore and people can rightly justify they were not done by Russia but by USSR which had some engineers from outside Russia soviet republic. Fair enough.

    Russia has only 140 million people. Less than Bangladesh. Russia GDP smaller than Italy GDP. Russia only 1 obsolete 1980s aircraft carrier. Russia down sizing their military. Only left with a few hundred T-14 tanks and about 60 Su-57 jets and a few nuclear subs and a few frigates by the 2030s.

    Is Russia a super power? Nope. It's a pretty weak and meek welfare state like the other European countries.
     
    I don't see BD or Italy going to instigate a war with "weak" Russia now or in the long distant future

    :lol:
     
    Did they say they want Russia land? AFAIK only Ukraine and Japan have claims on Russia land.
     
    got 15000 tanks ready to roll down europe... guess what? that was enough last time.... but for your sake
    7500 nuclear warheads
     
