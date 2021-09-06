Russia, Iran, China & Pakistan gain massively after victory of Taliban in Afghanistan | World Power Balance just changed | Lingering Military threat by western bases in Afghanistan is gone

Afghan Taliban must be treated as independent power, their decisions respected by all regional world powers of Iran, Pakistan, China and Russia. Let Afghans make their own decisions!

Chinese View:

China is happy to see America humbled and destroyed in Afghanistan. It does not love the Taliban, but is ready to do business with them.



Big thing is the U.S. withdrawal also presents Beijing’s leaders with an opportunity: to solidify their dominance in a region they consider their backyard and, even more, to play the role of hero by succeeding where Washington failed.

Beijing’s policies now that the Taliban is in charge will provide clues as to how it views global leadership.

Russian View:

Iranian View:

Why Iran Will Welcome the Taliban Takeover in Afghanistan.

Tehran’s Shiite regime has strategic, economic, ideological, and ecological reasons for backing Sunni Taliban.

Iran was more economically dependent on Afghanistan than many people realise. The change of regime will impact on Tehran in four main ways.



The first major issue facing Tehran in this respect is that recent international moves to limit the Taliban’s access to hard currency will impact on exchange rates in Iran.



Iran will have a harder time meeting demand for the US dollar at home by sourcing those dollars from Afghanistan – a reality that is likely to add upward pressure to exchange rates in Iran, subsequently increasing inflationary pressure.



Secondly, the end of dollar deliveries will also create an inflationary environment in Afghanistan. As prices rise, Afghan businesses and households will need to curtail demand – including for Iranian goods. In recent years, Afghanistan has emerged as one of the largest destinations for Iranian non-oil exports, with exports totalling around $2 billion a year. Iran’s own economic troubles, which saw the rial depreciate significantly, made Iranian goods more affordable for Afghan buyers. Iranian exporters were increasingly targeting Afghanistan, with its population of 38 million, as a priority market. But, already, the unrest in Afghanistan is



Finally, the long-term prospects for Iran’s economic development will be dimmer so long as the political and economic outlook in Afghanistan remains uncertain. A recent push among governments in the region to promote a common agenda for connectivity now appears in doubt. Iran’s role in this agenda centred on the port of Chabahar, which was seen as a way to connect India to new trade opportunities, principally by providing



Iran is a country that has long been battling an imposed economic isolation. While some Iranian leaders may be celebrating the withdrawal of American forces, the Taliban ascendancy, in economic terms, serves to deepen Iran's economic isolation. Iran will find itself deprived of a convenient proximity to the foreign governments and international organisations that had an outsize presence in Afghanistan and to the significant financial flows that had buoyed the Afghan economy.

Pakistani View:

First Pakistanis are celebrating massive victory over West, end of colonial era and prays the suffering of cross-border terrorism which made Pakistan loose thousand of lives and $150 billion economic losses has ended. Afghan Taliban and Pakistanis are same culture, same ideology, same language, same people, all of Afghan Taliban families live in Pakistan, Afghan Taliban has been massively supported by Pakistan dangerous agency ISI, Pakistan government, Pakistan Army and each walks of life in Pakistan. Pakistan ISI has been accused to support the most dangerous arm of Taliban, the Haqqani Network. Pakistan protected its country from break-up, Pakistan protected its Nuclear Arsenal, Pakistan protected its regional power status and Pakistan now can move its 100,000 strong army from west to eastern border, resulting in massive reduction in economic defense budget spend on it.