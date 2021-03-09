Russia Invites US, China, Pakistan For Crucial Meet On Afghanistan, India Left Out: Report

Pakistan must stick to China, Russia, US meeting and any inclusions apart from Iran should be denied and if any country insists then Pakistan should simply boycott it. As far as UNSC is concerned am sure it will end up on terrorism theme hence China needs to veto any resolution in that respect. US needs to be firmly told that if he wants our help then spoilers of peace process must not be on the table. If they are not the immediate neighbours then they have got no place in any of their games on the table.