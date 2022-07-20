What's new

Russia investing $40 billion dollars in Iranian Oil and Gas fields.

Russian Gazprom investing $40 billion dollars in Iranian oil and gas fields
  • Agreement signed today
  • Largest foreign investment in Iranian Oil/Gas history
  • $10 billion goes to the development of "North Pars" and "Kish" gas fields in the Persian Gulf (I covered that project in this thread)
  • $15 billion to the "south Pars" gas field pressure restoration and Completion of Iran's LNG project
  • balance of contract goes to revival of 6 older oil fields.
  • This agreement is in addition to $4 billion dollars already in progress with Russia
North Pars Gas Field (Persian: میدان گازی پارس شمالی) is one of the biggest independent gas fields of the world. This field which was discovered in 1967 is located some 120 kilometers south east of Bushehr province in water depths of 2 to 30 meters in the Persian Gulf.
1658226133076.png


www.presstv.ir

Iran’s NIOC, Russia’s Gazprom sign $40bn investment deal

State petroleum companies of Iran and Russia sign a huge investment deal worth nearly $40 billion.
www.presstv.ir www.presstv.ir
 

