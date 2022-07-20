Russia investing $40 billion dollars in Iranian Oil and Gas fields.

aryobarzan
Russian Gazprom investing $40 billion dollars in Iranian oil and gas fields
- Agreement signed today
- Largest foreign investment in Iranian Oil/Gas history
- $10 billion goes to the development of "North Pars" and "Kish" gas fields in the Persian Gulf (I covered that project in this thread)
- $15 billion to the "south Pars" gas field pressure restoration and Completion of Iran's LNG project
- balance of contract goes to revival of 6 older oil fields.
- This agreement is in addition to $4 billion dollars already in progress with Russia
Iran’s NIOC, Russia’s Gazprom sign $40bn investment deal
State petroleum companies of Iran and Russia sign a huge investment deal worth nearly $40 billion.
