The Russian arms exporter Rosoboronexport and the Indian Larsen & Toubro Limited will discuss creation of anaerobic power unit for submarines during the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Rosoboronexport’s press service said on Wednesday.

Anaerobic or air-independent submarines, which usually use hydrogen-oxygen fuel cells, are quieter than conventional diesel-electric boats and do not have to surface or use snorkel tubes to breathe air, thereby exposing themselves to detection by radar and other sensors.