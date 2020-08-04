Russia in pictures

Chinese bubble is just a matter of time. China is used by developed countries as tissu paper in terms of manufacturing. Manufacturing sucked Chinese resources at an unprecendent scale and damage caused to country's enviornment is nearly un-repairable. Most emerging countries are at an advanced stage of creating manufacturing infrastructure, small in size when comparing with China but with reasonable capacity to serve a limited global market needs and It would become a last keel in Chinese manufacturing coffin.
A small scale example similar to China in west is Detroit.