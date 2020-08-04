Russia in pictures

What's new

Tayyab1796

Tayyab1796

Pakistan
Pakistan
Always wanted to visit russia ... but i heard far right is on the rise there ?... what's the best time of the year to visit ?
 
vostok

vostok

Russian Federation
Ukraine
If you do not afraid of frost - then go in winter. Also Russia is beatiful in october, when trees are yellow and red.
 
Maler

Maler

India
India
USSR/Old Russia was a good balance at global arena & in UN for more than half a century. With demise of USSR global arena became tatally un-balanced and it was the biggest loss of developing countries. Russia still has a bigger global clout, role & influence than China. Russia is still more acceptable to the world than China due to Its political & strategic maturity. If China wants to be comparable like Russia in influence, It has to stop bullying small countries around it, It should broader its vision and It should start behaving like a responsible country. Economy can bring you limited influence but not political maturity and real global influence.

Russia's re-rise would be in the best interest of the world.
 
Maler

Maler

India
India
Chinese bubble is just a matter of time. China is used by developed countries as tissu paper in terms of manufacturing. Manufacturing sucked Chinese resources at an unprecendent scale and damage caused to country's enviornment is nearly un-repairable. Most emerging countries are at an advanced stage of creating manufacturing infrastructure, small in size when comparing with China but with reasonable capacity to serve a limited global market needs and It would become a last keel in Chinese manufacturing coffin.

A small scale example similar to China in west is Detroit.
 
