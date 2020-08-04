Russia in pictures

USSR/Old Russia was a good balance at global arena & in UN for more than half a century. With demise of USSR global arena became tatally un-balanced and it was the biggest loss of developing countries. Russia still has a bigger global clout, role & influence than China. Russia is still more acceptable to the world than China due to Its political & strategic maturity. If China wants to be comparable like Russia in influence, It has to stop bullying small countries around it, It should broader its vision and It should start behaving like a responsible country. Economy can bring you limited influence but not political maturity and real global influence.Russia's re-rise would be in the best interest of the world.