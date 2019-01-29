What's new

Russia imposes US sanctions: Move in retaliation for action against Moscow

crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
4,564
3
8,763
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
It seems Biden is hell bound to increase tension between USA and Russia as well as with China.

Diplomatic tussle is hotting up between USA and Russia. Russia expelling American Diplomats from Moscow in retaliation to the USA similar moves earlier.

The tension in Black Sea and on Ukrainian borders also increasing after Russia's deployment of over 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. There is a very high degree of possibility that war may break out between Ukraine and Russia.

Russians had enough of America trying to encircle them through Ukraine and Poland.

 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
12,225
-17
21,698
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Russia and China. We need these two pillars for counterweight and stability. China and Russia should know that most of the developing world is routing for them and standing right behind them. Just look at the UN and other international platforms where the developing world overwhelmingly supports China and Russia. The developing world remembers how the colonizers barged into their nations to rob them and kill them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Jyotish
U.S. sanctions Venezuela state oil firm and gives Venezuela's bank accounts to Juan Guaido
Replies
12
Views
606
nahtanbob
N
P
Iran Prepares For War With Israel
Replies
3
Views
2K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
war&peace
White House announces retaliation against Russia: Sanctions, ejecting diplomats
Replies
0
Views
417
war&peace
war&peace
N
The Peculiar Business of Being Russian-American in Trump’s USA
Replies
2
Views
446
nahtanbob
N
Devil Soul
Are Russia and America Headed for a Showdown?
Replies
0
Views
254
Devil Soul
Devil Soul

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom