Russia imposes US sanctions: Move in retaliation for action against Moscow

It seems Biden is hell bound to increase tension between USA and Russia as well as with China.Diplomatic tussle is hotting up between USA and Russia. Russia expelling American Diplomats from Moscow in retaliation to the USA similar moves earlier.The tension in Black Sea and on Ukrainian borders also increasing after Russia's deployment of over 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. There is a very high degree of possibility that war may break out between Ukraine and Russia.Russians had enough of America trying to encircle them through Ukraine and Poland.