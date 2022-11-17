Russia hosts multilateral meeting, calls on US to unfreeze Afghan assets​

Moscow format calls on US to unfreeze Afghan assets | The Express Tribune Russia hosted a meeting on Wednesday in which its participants called on the US to fully unblock Afghanistan’s central bank assets

,..,,.,Participants of Moscow format including Pakistan, India and others urge Kabul to form 'inclusive government'November 17, 2022Head of the Taliban delegation Abdul Salam Hanafi and other members of the delegation take part in international talks on Afghanistan in Moscow, Russia, October 20, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERSRussia hosted a meeting on Wednesday in which its participants called on the US to fully unblock Afghanistan’s central bank assets.Following the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan, Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan resolutely demanded that Washington completely unfreeze the Afghan assets, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website."A strong call was made to the United States and NATO countries responsible for their 20-year military presence in Afghanistan to compensate for the damage inflicted on the Afghans over the years," it said.The ministry said the attendees also discussed the security situation and prospects for economic development in Afghanistan and the surrounding region."The importance of forming a truly inclusive government in Afghanistan, reflecting the interests of key ethno-political groups, as well as the need to eradicate terrorist, drug and other threats emanating from this country was emphasised," the ministry noted.An agreement was reached to continue coordinating regional efforts to promote inter-Afghan national reconciliation, strengthen security and stability in the region under the auspices of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan and other effective mechanisms, it said.The Russian Foreign Ministry also presented the “White Book” of facts on civilian deaths in Afghanistan "caused by unlawful acts of the US and its allies".Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye attended the event as guests.The Moscow format on Afghanistan was created in April 2017. It unites 11 countries that have expressed interest in a settlement in Afghanistan — Afghanistan itself, Russia, China, Iran, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.