Russia has natural resources. China has human resources

The west can not completely sanction Russia because they found its natural resources are irreplaceable. Lately Washington warned that the west will sanction China if it refuse to sanction Russia. Will that happen? Don't think so. Because China has rarer resource, human resources. Russia's natural resouces are somehow replaceable in the long run, regardless all costs the west world has to pay. China's human resources is by no means to be replaced by, not a single country, but the rest world combined.



Population scale doesn't matter. Only well educated, disciplined, well trained people are human resources. India is the NO.1 population country now. For cultural, political and many other reasons, India's human resources scale is far more smaller than China. 1/3 at best. And the productivity of Indian human resources is not good enough. One obvious example that can prove China is irreplaceable is the STEM graduates number each year. Which is bigger than US+EU+India+Japan combined. From labor intensive factories to cutting edge research centers, High quality, large number Chinese labor force covers all known industries. And Based on that, China has formed numerous industry chain clusters. Which makes other countries harder to compete with China in products quality and quantity.



US is bluffing. 100% sanctions to China like US did to Russia is not possible. 20% sanction is possible. But US has already implemented 15% sactions to China in recent years. There is no much room left for US to blackmail China.