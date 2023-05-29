Russia has lost 2,000 visually confirmed tanks in Ukraine

These are just visually confirmed. Real number is likely 2,400+
this is how Russia fights do you still not get it after 18 months ?
they said in 18 days after the start of the war Ruble will be in freewill and 18 months later its stronger than ever
6 gigantic vehicle factory's are running 3 shifts a day
Uralvagonzavod, Kirov Plant, Omsk Transmash, ChTZ-Uraltrac, Zavod and Uralmash
between them they can rebuild, overhaul and new build over 1,800 tanks per year
These factories can outstrip any tank production facility in the World
further
UralVagonZavod Russian -Tank plant
Komsomolsk-on-Amur - Aircraft Plant
Almaz-Antey Corporation- Artillery Shells
Votkinsk Machine Building Plant - Islander Missiles
all leave is cancelled and they are in overdrive to produce weapons like no tomorrow