Russia has lost 2,000 visually confirmed tanks in Ukraine

aziqbal

aziqbal

F-22Raptor said:
These are just visually confirmed. Real number is likely 2,400+
this is how Russia fights do you still not get it after 18 months ?

they said in 18 days after the start of the war Ruble will be in freewill and 18 months later its stronger than ever

6 gigantic vehicle factory's are running 3 shifts a day

Uralvagonzavod, Kirov Plant, Omsk Transmash, ChTZ-Uraltrac, Zavod and Uralmash

between them they can rebuild, overhaul and new build over 1,800 tanks per year

These factories can outstrip any tank production facility in the World

further

UralVagonZavod Russian -Tank plant
Komsomolsk-on-Amur - Aircraft Plant
Almaz-Antey Corporation- Artillery Shells
Votkinsk Machine Building Plant - Islander Missiles

all leave is cancelled and they are in overdrive to produce weapons like no tomorrow

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1558422440476385281
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

Russia can produce at most 250 new tanks per year, about 20 new tanks a month. They are losing tanks far faster than they can produce.

Russia is reaching deep into their Soviet stocks to replace lost tanks. They have around 3,000-4,000 usable tanks left.

By end of year or early next, Russian losses will likely exceed 3,000. Russia can sustain its armor for another 1-2 years at current loss rates.
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

F-22Raptor said:
Russia can produce at most 250 new tanks per year, about 20 new tanks a month. They are losing tanks far faster than they can produce.

Russia is reaching deep into their Soviet stocks to replace lost tanks. They have around 3,000-4,000 usable tanks left.

By end of year or early next, Russian losses will likely exceed 3,000. Russia can sustain its armor for another 1-2 years at current loss rates.
and Ukraine will get 31 x Abram + 14 x Challenger tanks

add In all the Leopards and French ones its less then 250 tanks in total

and Russian tanks loses were greater at the start now they have adapted and actually 1,700 were lost in first 12 months
 

