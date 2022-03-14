What's new

Russia has got 200bil$ foreign debt!

H

Han Patriot

Mar 23, 2011
Russia has got 210bil$ in external debt

Present value of external debt (current US$) - Russian Federation | Data

Present value of external debt (current US$) - Russian Federation from The World Bank: Data
data.worldbank.org data.worldbank.org

Around 300bil$ Russian reserves are frozen. So there is a 100bil$ shortfall. But don't forget foreign companies own alot of Russian equity and those can be nationalised. Russia had been preparing for this for years.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Nov 17, 2013
Han Patriot said:
Russia has got 210bil$ in external debt

Present value of external debt (current US$) - Russian Federation | Data

Present value of external debt (current US$) - Russian Federation from The World Bank: Data
data.worldbank.org data.worldbank.org

Around 300bil$ Russian reserves are frozen. So there is a 100bil$ shortfall. But don't forget foreign companies own alot of Russian equity and those can be nationalised. Russia had been preparing for this for years.
Ah yes default to every country on the planet and nationalize their assets..sounds like a great long-term plan.

Hey Tressler Putin is going to come out with a new version of your book.
 
H

Han Patriot

Mar 23, 2011
Hamartia Antidote said:
Ah yes default to every country on the planet..sounds like a great long-term plan.
China will step in with RMB. We have been quietly accumulating gold for 20 years. Chinese foreign debt is 2 tril$, our reserves are 3 tril$, remaining 1 tril$ reserves is diversified into gold and euro. So in times of war, we can nationalise foreign assets to recoup the 1 tril$ shortfall, then create a new digital RMB backed with gold. Now I understand why China does not want reserves more than 4 trillion.
 

