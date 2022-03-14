Russia has got 200bil$ foreign debt!

Han Patriot
- Mar 23, 2011
Russia has got 210bil$ in external debt
Around 300bil$ Russian reserves are frozen. So there is a 100bil$ shortfall. But don't forget foreign companies own alot of Russian equity and those can be nationalised. Russia had been preparing for this for years.
Present value of external debt (current US$) - Russian Federation | Data
Present value of external debt (current US$) - Russian Federation from The World Bank: Data
data.worldbank.org
