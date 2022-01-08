What's new

Russia has been deterred from military option not by NATO but by Ukraine

This may sound to far fatched but it is true nonetheless and ground reality..Because ukraine has deployed near 2m men matching the Russian army in size including having all the critical equipments to compete competitively hence Russia can't win a conventional war here unless it elevates to use of nukes meaning an all out war hence the military option is of the table for NOW and doesn't mean the hostility go away it will just increase including an arms race between them but Russia will make the move when it has nothing to lose if their economy collapses etc etc but right now they are deterred by Ukraine.. the date of initial war has always been around 1-2 decades later. Russia will fortify borders now and fight them later.

Kremlin reveals how it will respond to NATO deployments to Ukraine
It’s “disturbing” that Moscow and the US-led bloc are on “different tracks” after negotiations, but there’s no talk of military action, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said


Russia believes it would be “madness” to start a war over Ukraine, but doesn’t rule out taking “counter-actions” to NATO deployments if security negotiations fail and its concerns are left unaddressed, the Kremlin has told CNN.

Dmitry Peskov, President Vladimir Putin's long-time spokesman, added that Russia is deeply concerned by a recent spiraling-up of tensions in Europe, in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

“We have too much tension on the border [with Ukraine]. We have too much tension in this part of Europe. It drags [in] more problems automatically. It is extremely dangerous for our continent,” he told the host of the ‘Fareed Zakaria GPS’ show.

According to Peskov, the only way forward for the US and NATO is to finally address Russia’s concerns in earnest, instead of brushing them off. “This is the reason we are insisting on receiving a direct response,” he explained, adding that Moscow expected an “extremely specific” response to its “extremely specific proposals.”

Moscow is not issuing any ultimatums, he maintained, adding that the Kremlin was not “speaking about military action,” and considers a military scenario “madness to do that.” However, he suggested Moscow would respond to the continued NATO expansions in other ways.


Since late 2021, Ukraine and the US have insisted that Russia has been amassing military personnel near the Ukrainian border, and have claimed that this is evidence it is preparing for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied such plans.

In December, Russia issued a set of proposals for improving collective security, which included guarantees that NATO would not expand further east and a particular agreement that no post-Soviet state, including Ukraine, should be permitted to join it.

These demands were rejected by the US and its allies during a week of high-level talks between officials from Russia, the US, NATO, and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. Former NATO secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen even threatened that the bloc could absorb Finland and Sweden “overnight,” should they be “provoked” into considering such a possibility by Moscow.

Following the talks, which Peskov described as “unsuccessful,” the US continued to allege that Russia was preparing false flag operations in Ukraine to spark a full-blown conflict. The spokesman denied that anything of the sort was taking place. “You can see that this is not happening,” he said. He brushed off all such accusations, dismissing US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s allegations as “fake news.”


He [Sullivan] promised to publish the proof of these accusations within 24 hours [yesterday] … we are still waiting for that proof,” Peskov said, adding that “until it is proven somehow … we will continue to presume that it’s fake news.”



Russia is still seeking de-escalation, and is concerned by the fact that Moscow and Washington are on what Peskov called “totally different tracks” – a situation he described as “disturbing.”

Some label me troll on this god forsaken forum but they should be lucky that they have me. I saw it playing out this way from the get go and I saw things from a measured perspective I rejected the ideas of the majority russophile which seems to have many russophiles on this forum and generally Russian fans and there are a tiny minority who are Nato-phile or should I say western-phile but I rejected both their ideas and saw things measured and from the conventional playing field.. Some were even saying NATO will fight yada yada which was never realistic and others were claiming Russia will reclaim Ukraine like Taiwan and some even said it would take 2 weeks or less than that which goes to show there are to many layman.. I truly deserve a think tank patch or upgraded to an advisor on this forum @waz whats up brother where is my honoring trophies

I think the place was destined to become another DMZ like in North Korea. The Russians will not remove the troops it has approx 175k on the border and Ukraine has half of it's army deployed in Donbass now around 125k. Sort of like a frozen conflict and this could be the case for 2 or 3 decades atleast before it ignites. Ukraine is growing militarily now and this could lead to a clash down the line come sometime in the 40s or 50s Ukraine will be extremely confident at that point because they will have 30 years to exclusive prepare for their survival so it will be a well prepared Ukraine
