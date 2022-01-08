Russia has been deterred from military option not by NATO but by Ukraine

I think the place was destined to become another DMZ like in North Korea. The Russians will not remove the troops it has approx 175k on the border and Ukraine has half of it's army deployed in Donbass now around 125k. Sort of like a frozen conflict and this could be the case for 2 or 3 decades atleast before it ignites. Ukraine is growing militarily now and this could lead to a clash down the line come sometime in the 40s or 50s Ukraine will be extremely confident at that point because they will have 30 years to exclusive prepare for their survival so it will be a well prepared Ukraine