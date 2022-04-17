Russia has announced world war 3

With sinking of Moskova, Russian state TV announced WW3 has started.
Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’
A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.
Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”
