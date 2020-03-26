Russia has allowed China to sell THE J-16 to Pakistan

歼11歼16入列巴基斯坦不再是梦，俄已允许出口：只限巴基斯坦

As an important member of the South Asian region, Pakistan is constrained by the lack of economy and financial resources. It has always been equipped with single-engine light fighters, such as JF17, F16 and F104, or dual-engine light fighters, such as J-6 and J-5, which have severely restricted the development of Pakistan's air power.However, it is likely that this will change in the coming days, and Pakistan may soon be Fielding twin-engined heavy fighters, greatly strengthening the PAF.Because of the recent news that Russia will allow China to sell Pakistan fighter jets based on the Su-27 technology, such as the J-11, J-15 and J-16.In the past, the Russian side was not allowed to sell or participate in air shows for these homemade fighter jets developed from the Soviet model, so it has been almost unheard of to see these "Shenkhoi" fighters at air shows until this year's J-16D, which has broken the situation.Now Russia is allowed to sell "Shenkhoi" series fighter jets to Pakistan, which is a big change, but on the face of it, it can only be sold to Pakistan.Compared to the twin-engined heavy fighter, the light fighter is deficient in many ways.Take THE F16 and JF17 currently equipped by Pakistan as examples. Both of them are single-engine light fighters. Take THE F16 for example, its in-flight fuel is only a little over 3 tons, about 3.2 tons, with three auxiliary tanks, the range can barely reach 3,800 kilometers.One third of the range is an operational radius of about 1200 km, compared to 860 km with two drop tanks and four AIM-9 air-to-air missiles.This is far less range and payload than the Su-27, which can carry 7 tons or less than 10 tons, and is simply not capable of supporting long-range operations or sustained air stagnation.In addition, The United States will not allow Pakistan to use its current workhorse fleet of F-16s against its eastern neighbor, which is a huge constraint for Pakistan.As a result, Pakistan is gradually increasing the number of JF17s to replace the F16s.In addition, due to the printing | JunLie installed more than 270 Sue mki 30, 60 mig 29 upg and newly equipped three squadron 36 rafale, Pakistan just rely on the dozens of F16, hundreds of JF17, it's hard to fight these pair of medium and heavy machine.So Pakistan also has an urgent need for twin-engine heavy aircraft.This time, Russia allowed the sale of Shenkhoi series fighter jets, which is an opportunity for the Pakistani army, and it is no longer a dream for the Pakistani army to deploy heavy fighters.