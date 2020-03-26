What's new

Russia has allowed China to sell THE J-16 to Pakistan

Will Pakistan buy J-16?

As an important member of the South Asian region, Pakistan is constrained by the lack of economy and financial resources. It has always been equipped with single-engine light fighters, such as JF17, F16 and F104, or dual-engine light fighters, such as J-6 and J-5, which have severely restricted the development of Pakistan's air power.



However, it is likely that this will change in the coming days, and Pakistan may soon be Fielding twin-engined heavy fighters, greatly strengthening the PAF.Because of the recent news that Russia will allow China to sell Pakistan fighter jets based on the Su-27 technology, such as the J-11, J-15 and J-16.

In the past, the Russian side was not allowed to sell or participate in air shows for these homemade fighter jets developed from the Soviet model, so it has been almost unheard of to see these "Shenkhoi" fighters at air shows until this year's J-16D, which has broken the situation.Now Russia is allowed to sell "Shenkhoi" series fighter jets to Pakistan, which is a big change, but on the face of it, it can only be sold to Pakistan.Compared to the twin-engined heavy fighter, the light fighter is deficient in many ways.Take THE F16 and JF17 currently equipped by Pakistan as examples. Both of them are single-engine light fighters. Take THE F16 for example, its in-flight fuel is only a little over 3 tons, about 3.2 tons, with three auxiliary tanks, the range can barely reach 3,800 kilometers.One third of the range is an operational radius of about 1200 km, compared to 860 km with two drop tanks and four AIM-9 air-to-air missiles.

This is far less range and payload than the Su-27, which can carry 7 tons or less than 10 tons, and is simply not capable of supporting long-range operations or sustained air stagnation.In addition, The United States will not allow Pakistan to use its current workhorse fleet of F-16s against its eastern neighbor, which is a huge constraint for Pakistan.As a result, Pakistan is gradually increasing the number of JF17s to replace the F16s.

In addition, due to the printing | JunLie installed more than 270 Sue mki 30, 60 mig 29 upg and newly equipped three squadron 36 rafale, Pakistan just rely on the dozens of F16, hundreds of JF17, it's hard to fight these pair of medium and heavy machine.So Pakistan also has an urgent need for twin-engine heavy aircraft.This time, Russia allowed the sale of Shenkhoi series fighter jets, which is an opportunity for the Pakistani army, and it is no longer a dream for the Pakistani army to deploy heavy fighters.

歼11歼16入列巴基斯坦不再是梦，俄已允许出口：只限巴基斯坦
 
I think Russia allowed China to sell J-16 to Pakistan because India was not willing to buy its Su-57.
 
Pakistan should get J-16Ds too.

J-16D is better than F/A 18 growler.

Indians are mince meat now.
 
Now way China would sell J-16D. It is too sensitive in case there are leaks of information to the US.

J-16 is older now and possibly available but it is extremely expensive since it is twin heavy thrust high power engines and WS-10 version for J-16 is more expensive than Al-31 which is already like 20 million dollars to import and support as a pair. Something like J-16 is required for its long range. Pakistan does not need to use such long range 90% of the time so it is worth all the extra cost?
 
serenity said:
Now way China would sell J-16D. It is too sensitive in case there are leaks of information to the US.

J-16 is older now and possibly available but it is extremely expensive since it is twin heavy thrust high power engines and WS-10 version for J-16 is more expensive than Al-31 which is already like 20 million dollars to import and support as a pair. Something like J-16 is required for its long range. Pakistan does not need to use such long range 90% of the time so it is worth all the extra cost?
用于对海做战。巴基斯坦的海军是最弱的军种。
 
我不认为有需要
印度海军不起眼 巴军需要的是潜艇

Translate:

Pakistan's navy to counter India just need better ability to strike India and cripple its ability to fight and of course have more submarines and anti-submarine technology to prevent India from using navy for victory. My opinion is Pakistan needs to increase ability to cripple IAF before at least IAF second wave so to hit all airbases constantly and have enough PAF to defeat IAF in first wave or hold on.

Basically the same way any weaker and smaller force should take on a bigger and more well armed force.
 
巴基斯坦已经从中国购买了8艘S20潜艇。
之前，有过报道，巴基斯坦想引进歼10C，就是为了对抗印度海军。如果有了歼16，那就更好。毕竟歼16有12吨载弹量，而枭龙只有2吨。另外，枭龙无法对抗印度引进的阵风战机的。
 
