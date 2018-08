Russia ground forces and America ground forces. Biggest tank users in the world.

Russia has 1900 T-72 (being upgraded to T-72B3 standard) and 450 T-80 tanks and 350 T-90 (being upgraded to T-90M standard). Total 2700 tanks.America has 2384 Abrams tanks (being upgraded to M1A2 standard) in the army and 403 Abrams tanks (M1A1) in the marines for a total of 2787 tanks.True, America has more thanks than Russia. BUT, Russia has less than half the population of America, 140 million compared to 325 million. SO, in terms of per capita, Russia has more tanks than America has.