Russia gets smaller to reduce resource usage

Russia's population is still shrinking, but by less and less, says the UN The bean counters at the United Nations say Russia’s population is still on track to shrink dramatically by 2050, but the demographic decline keeps getting smaller with each forecast. According to the latest figures released by the UN Economic and Social Affairs Department, Russia’s population is expected to fall to 132.7 million people by 2050 — down almost 10 percent from 2017’s population of 146.8 million people. In 2015, the UN said Russia’s population in 2050 would be 129 million, and in 2009 the organization predicted just 116 million Russians by 2050. Russia’s current average life expectancy is 72.5 years. In a presidential decree earlier this month, President Putin instructed the government to raise Russian life expectancy to 78 years. https://meduza.io/en/news/2018/05/1...ll-shrinking-but-by-less-and-less-says-the-un