Russia Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit India next week, Putin could follow for annual summit

During his visit, Sergei Lavrov is likely to meet his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar, and could also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

S-400, Quad on agenda

Russia Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit India next week, Putin could follow for annual summit During his visit, Sergei Lavrov is likely to meet his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar, and could also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.