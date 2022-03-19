What's new

Russia flexes muscle near Japan in show of two-front capability

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
44,839
-5
88,034
Country
China
Location
China

Russia flexes muscle near Japan in show of two-front capability

Drills and warship maneuvers keep Far East forces active amid Ukraine conflict


Nikkei staff writer
March 19, 2022 03:10 JST

TOKYO/WASHINGTON -- Even as much of Russia's military is tied up in the invasion of Ukraine, Moscow is demonstrating that it can still operate in the Far East with shows of force in Japan's neighborhood.

asia.nikkei.com

Russia flexes muscle near Japan in show of two-front capability

Drills and warship maneuvers keep Far East forces active amid Ukraine conflict
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
 
A

Ahmadbhutta01

MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 10, 2022
2
0
1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bosnia And Herzegovina
Russia can hardly win against Ukraine or even hold the occupying territory for long , they are losing men and equipment like crazy , they lost 5 generals out of 20 generals appointed for the war . Fighting another nation would break Russia apart , it can only defend itself using nukes as a detterent
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
44,839
-5
88,034
Country
China
Location
China
Ahmadbhutta01 said:
Russia can hardly win against Ukraine or even hold the occupying territory for long , they are losing men and equipment like crazy , they lost 5 generals out of 20 generals appointed for the war . Fighting another nation would break Russia apart , it can only defend itself using nukes as a detterent
Click to expand...
Western propaganda, all we can see is Nato cowards having no guts to directly engage Russia in Ukraine, Ukraine is being left all alone by themselves.
 
K

K_Bin_W

FULL MEMBER
Jul 1, 2021
740
0
751
Country
Canada
Location
Pakistan
Ahmadbhutta01 said:
Russia can hardly win against Ukraine or even hold the occupying territory for long , they are losing men and equipment like crazy , they lost 5 generals out of 20 generals appointed for the war . Fighting another nation would break Russia apart , it can only defend itself using nukes as a detterent
Click to expand...
Are you reading too much of one-sided western garb.
 
P

PakistaniFirst

MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 25, 2022
14
0
17
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
beijingwalker said:
Western propaganda, all we can see is Nato cowards having no guts to directly engage Russia in Ukraine, Ukraine is being left all alone by themselves.
Click to expand...
Not everything is western propoganda. Being ignorant is a fools errand. For russia occupying ukraine should have been walk in a park but its ground forces are facing heavy resistance. Japan is a whole other thing. Japan is industrial hub of the world. They would literally rip russia apart if nukes are not taken into account.
P.S I am not pro russian or against russia. I am just stating a opinion based on recent events and statics
 
Princeps Senatus

Princeps Senatus

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Nov 7, 2021
88
0
94
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
beijingwalker said:
So Nato has the guts to step in if Russians are not "making mistakes"? cowardice is cowardice.
Click to expand...
Do you seriously believe Russia stands a chance against NATO in a conventional conflict? Russia is a paper tiger nothing else. You can not have a good military wthout good economy and Russian economy is trash even Canada has a higher GDP. NATO has no reason to interfere when Russia is shooting itself in the foot. They don't consider Russia a threat anymore, there eyes are on China.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
44,839
-5
88,034
Country
China
Location
China
Princeps Senatus said:
Propaganda aside, compare the Russian manpower and equipment losses to those of US during desert storm

They are barely making any progress now, It is evident that Russia is not having a good time.
Click to expand...
Russia didn't unleash its full might for concern of big civilian casualties, and the terrains are also very different, Iraq is vast desert with nothing to cover, perfect terrain for all scale motorized troops to move around, Ukraine is full of forest, fields, swamp. Don't foget , US only fled from Afghanistan last year abandoning tons of equipments and weapons.

Princeps Senatus said:
Do you seriously believe Russia stands a chance against NATO in a conventional conflict? Russia is a paper tiger nothing else. You can not have a good military wthout good economy and Russian economy is trash even Canada has a higher GDP. NATO has no reason to interfere when Russia is shooting itself in the foot. They don't consider Russia a threat anymore, there eyes are on China.
Click to expand...
Nato is a paper tiger, bluffing and cheerleading won't help the war in Ukraine, but they will be slaughtered if they get in, so they just stand by and watch, actions speak louder than words, always believe this.

PakistaniFirst said:
Japan is a whole other thing. Japan is industrial hub of the world. They would literally rip russia apart if nukes are not taken into account.
Click to expand...
Japan can rip Russia apart? am I hearing this right, how?
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
4,861
22
12,750
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
The Russian navy has been experiencing very serious problems in recent years. I don't think Russian Pacific fleet can create a deterrent to threaten Japan other than its nuclear strike capability.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Titanium100
Russia moves blood supplies near Ukrainian border – Reuters
Replies
2
Views
257
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
Muhammed45
Putin signs decrees recognizing two "independent republics" in east Ukraine's Donbass
Replies
7
Views
310
One_Nation
O
Titanium100
‘We are enemies:’ Ukraine-Russia tensions at Saudi arms fair
Replies
0
Views
200
Titanium100
Titanium100
HAIDER
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
Replies
0
Views
207
HAIDER
HAIDER
Titanium100
EU's Borrell to Visit Ukraine Frontline Amid Russia Tensions
Replies
1
Views
238
Battlion25
Battlion25

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom