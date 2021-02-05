What's new

Russia expels European diplomats over Navalny protests

Russia has expelled three diplomats from Germany, Sweden and Poland for joining protests in support of opposition activist Alexei Navalny, who was jailed earlier this week.

The Russian foreign ministry said the three took part in "illegal demonstrations" on 23 January.

The diplomats' home countries have condemned the expulsions, as have the UK, France and the EU.

Mr Navalny is a vociferous critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The expulsions were announced just a few hours after EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

Hundreds of thousands of people took part in protests in support of Mr Navalny across Russia on 23 and 31 January. Thousands were arrested.

Germany denounced the expulsion as being "in no way justified" and said it would not "go unanswered" if Russia did not reconsider.

Sweden said the claim that its diplomat took part in the protest on 23 January was unfounded and said it reserved the right to an appropriate response.

Poland said the expulsion could lead to the "further deepening of the crisis in bilateral relations".

Mr Borrell, on behalf of the EU, said he "strongly condemned this decision and rejected the allegations that they conducted activities incompatible with their status as foreign diplomats".

However, Mr Lavrov said any European sanctions over Mr Navalny's treatment would be illegitimate.

Both Germany and Poland said they had summoned their respective Russian ambassadors to express concern over the expulsions - a move that could possibly lead to tit-for-tat measures and more diplomats being sent home.

Who is Alexei Navalny?
Mr Navalny, 44, is a political activist who has campaigned against corruption and Mr Putin since 2011.

Last August he was poisoned with a nerve agent in eastern Russia and taken to Germany for treatment. He returned home at the end of January, despite warnings from the Russian government that he would be arrested.

He was then jailed for three-and-a-half years for what prosecutors said was a violation of the terms of a suspended sentence for fraud in 2014. A year was later deducted from his sentence for time served under house arrest.
Mr Navalny accuses Mr Putin of running an administration riddled with corruption and of organising the poison attack that nearly killed him.

Shortly after his return to Russia, Mr Navalny released a YouTube video featuring an opulent Black Sea palace which, he alleged, was a Russian billionaires' gift to the president. More than 100 million people have watched the video.
Mr Putin has denied ownership. Last week Arkady Rotenberg, a billionaire businessman close to Mr Putin, came forward to say he bought the palace two years ago.

Mr Navalny will be back in court on 12 February on charges of defaming a World War Two veteran.

Far from our eyes something nasty is unfolding. The Western powers have unleashed their PTM-esque puppet. Western officials blatantly support anti-state elements. They participate in political rallies and interfere in the internal affairs of a sovereign nation. Blatantly violating diplomatic norms. Imagine Pakistani or Russian diplomats joining politically motivated rallies in some European capital meant to overthrow the leaders of that country. This is how Russia reacts. Full force and no nonsense approach.

biggest enemy of Russia is Russians themselves
I beg to differ. You might disagree with Russian politics. What is happening here is an incredible violation of diplomatic norms. No matter how much you disagree with a country your diplomats cannot interfere so blatantly. It defies all logic and above all diplomatic protocols.

These are the same Western nations that provide refuge and moral support to BLA and PTM leaders. They support their anti-state narrative. In fact the CIA blatantly moves their assets in Pakistan to their own country in broad daylight. Remember this?

She Escaped Pakistan. Now Her Father Has Been Thrown Into Jail.

www.nytimes.com

She Escaped Pakistan. Now Her Father Has Been Thrown Into Jail.

Mohammed Ismail, father of the women’s rights activist Gulalai Ismail, now faces harsh terrorism charges that critics say are about revenge, not justice.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com

Russia makes an example out of Western puppets. Let the Western powers dare move out anti-state Russian puppets to any Western capital in such a blatant fashion. The Westerners won't repeat that mistake. In Pakistan anything goes because the state and the so-called protectors have weaknesses.
 
