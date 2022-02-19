Russia expels deputy US ambassador

17 Feb, 2022 13:47The US is considering its response after Moscow showed senior diplomat Bart Gorman the doorRussia has expelled a top diplomat serving in the US Embassy in Moscow, both RIA Novosti and TASS reported on Thursday, citing the American mission.Bart Gorman, who has been serving as deputy ambassador, was asked to leave the country, they claimed. The embassy told the news agencies that Washington is considering a tit-for-tat response.Gorman is a career US diplomat specialising in security, according to his bio. He previously served as the deputy assistant secretary and assistant director for Threat Investigations and Analysis (TIA) in the department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security.He was also posted as a security officer at a number of US diplomatic missions around the world, including in Russia, Iraq, Jordan, China, Kazakhstan, and Armenia.In its comment to the Russian media, the embassy said that a diplomat with a rank corresponding to Gorman’s left the US in late JanuaryMoscow has yet to comment on the expulsion at the time of writing.Later on Thursday, the US State Department described Gorman’s expulsion asandA spokesperson said that Washington isThe expulsion comes as US officials continue to warn of an impending US invasion of Ukraine. Although no Russian offensive took place on Tuesday or Wednesday, when American officials said it would, President Joe Biden told reporters on Thursday thatadding that such an attackMoscow has accused the US of provokingwith such statements, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly asked the Biden administration to provide evidence for its claims of impending invasion.Nevertheless, tension in the region is high, and Thursday saw reports of fire and shelling between Ukrainian government forces and fighters from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the east of the country. Violence was also reported in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the other breakaway territory in the Donbass region.