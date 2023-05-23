What's new

Russia Energy Exports To China To Grow By 40 Percent: Deputy PM

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
58,319
-52
99,264
Country
China
Location
China

Russia Energy Exports To China To Grow By 40 Percent: Deputy PM​

By AFP - Agence France Presse
May 23, 2023



AFP1095457613795221280416092512535776715483---1.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin signing in 2014 the first segment of Power of Siberia pipeline that now transports Russian natural gas to China​

ALEXEY NIKOLSKY

Russian energy deliveries to China were set to grow by 40 percent this year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday, as Moscow seeks to deepen ties with Beijing in the face of Western sanctions.

Novak travelled to Shanghai as part of a delegation accompanying Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Speaking at a Russian-Chinese Business Forum, Novak said energy was a key pillar of cooperation with China, adding that he expected supplies to grow by around 40 percent this year.

He also said that Russia and China were discussing plans cooperate on the "supply of the missing technological equipment," an apparent reference to shortfalls Russia is experiencing stemming from sanctions.

Russia's gas exports plummeted in 2022 after a flurry of Western sanctions over Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

As Europe looked for other suppliers, Moscow turned to alternative buyers including China, with which it is already linked by the Power of Siberia pipeline.
Beijing and Moscow have drawn closer in recent years under a partnership that has served as a diplomatic bulwark against the West.

China has sought to position itself as a neutral party in Moscow's assault on Ukraine, but has refused to condemn Russia.
In March, Chinese leader Xi Jinping travelled to Moscow in what was widely seen as Beijing's support for internationally isolated Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

www.barrons.com

The 5 Stocks That Rule This Market—and Make Investors Nervous

Apple and its compatriots have returned an average of 50% in 2023, accounting for roughly 80% of the S&P 500’s 8% gain.
www.barrons.com www.barrons.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China’s exports to Russia jump 153.1% in April
Replies
0
Views
155
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
'Russia to boost China pipeline gas supplies by almost 50%' in 2023
Replies
9
Views
351
Communism
C
beijingwalker
Russia to sell over 80% of oil to 'friendly' countries in 2023 - Novak
2 3
Replies
35
Views
2K
BHAN85
BHAN85
beijingwalker
Russia to invest almost $100bn in gas pipelines to China
Replies
0
Views
339
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Putin says Siberian gas pipeline to China ‘practically’ agreed
Replies
0
Views
256
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom