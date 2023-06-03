Russia developing new 300mm MLRS artillery system called Sarma

According to mil.in.ua website, Russia’s Sarma anti-aircraft missile system will be a continuation of the Kama system project, based on a KamAZ 6350 8x8 truck chassis. The new MLRS will have increased mobility and will be able to launch guided high-precision ammunition. The Sarma system will be equipped with an improved automated fire control and guidance system.
Russian 9A52-4 Kama 300mm rocket launcher should later be replaced or complemented with the Sarma (Picture source: Wikipedia)
In 2009, an updated version of the 300-mm Tornado-S Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) was introduced and named 9A54-2 "Kama." The main difference between the Kama variant and its predecessor lies in the design of the missile container. Instead of a sealed container, the Kama version features an open MZ-196 container. Although this modification resulted in a wider and heavier system, weighing 7.3 tons in curb condition and 2.5 tons when empty, the performance remains largely unchanged.
The primary purpose of the container is to ensure the safety and integrity of the missiles under various environmental conditions. The Kama variant, like its predecessor, is designed to protect the missiles within a temperature range of -40 to +50 degrees Celsius. It can also withstand humidity levels of up to 98% and wind speeds of up to 20 m/s. These specifications guarantee the reliability of the missiles during transportation and storage.
The MLRS "Kama" was publicly displayed for the first time at the REA-2009 exhibition in Nizhny Tagil. It was showcased alongside a transport-loading vehicle, emphasizing the integrated nature of the system.
In recent times, the Russian army has employed guided rockets in the Tornado-S MLRS, and these rockets also have a diameter of 300 mm. These guided rockets are equipped with an inertial navigation guidance system, which allows for accurate targeting. Additionally, they feature satellite communication correction capabilities, enabling adjustments to the rocket's trajectory based on real-time data. This combination of inertial navigation and satellite communication ensures a high level of accuracy when engaging targets.
A late variant of the Russian 9A52-4 Kama 300mm rocket launcher (Picture source: Russian media)
Russia developing new 300mm MLRS artillery system called Sarma | Defense News June 2023 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2023 | Archive News year
