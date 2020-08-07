/ Register

  • Friday, August 7, 2020

Russia deploys tanks to Belarus’ border amid unprecedented escalation of tensions

Discussion in 'Russian Defence Forum' started by Zarvan, Aug 7, 2020 at 11:42 AM.

  Aug 7, 2020 at 11:42 AM
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]




    Russia has deployed additional armed vehicles and soldiers to its border with Belarus amid an unprecedented escalation of tensions between Moscow and neighboring Minsk.

    On Wednesday, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has reported that over 3,000 troops and more than 800 items of armament and military hardware, including main battle tanks, will deploy to military training grounds along the border with Belarus.

    “Over 3,000 personnel of the guards combined arms army of the Western Military District and about 800 military vehicles and special equipment involved in exercises at training grounds in the Voronezh, Moscow, Bryansk, Belgorod, Smolensk and Kursk regions,” according to a recent service news release.




    At the same time, Belarus kick off military exercises near the Russian border. The Belarus military is deploying additional troops to the border with Russia in the Vitebsk region.

    Official Minsk fears that Russia may take advantage of the instability in the country and carry out the Ukrainian scenario to occupy part of the territories ahead of August’s presidential election.

    Alexander Lukashenko, the country’s president for the past 25 years, has publicly accused Russia and the west of seeking to interfere in the country’s elections. He claimed last week that Russian mercenaries could be sent to the country to organize a “Maidan”, a reference to the 2014 Ukrainian revolution that overthrew the then president, Viktor Yanukovych.

    https://defence-blog.com/news/army/...mid-unprecedented-escalation-of-tensions.html
     
  Aug 7, 2020 at 11:48 AM
    Figaro

    Figaro SENIOR MEMBER

    Good luck Belarus ... hope you don't end up like Ukraine
     
  Aug 7, 2020 at 12:01 PM
    Pakistan Space Agency

    Pakistan Space Agency SENIOR MEMBER

    Told you. Russia is a huge threat to Europe and it needs the US to protect it otherwise opportunist Russia will invade European countries one at a time as soon as they see an opening.

    It's in Russian nature to invade and expand their country.
     
  Aug 7, 2020 at 12:04 PM
    Beast

    Beast ELITE MEMBER

    The West try destabilize Belarus, Russia is there to prevent mercenary in disguise as NGO from west.
     
  Aug 7, 2020 at 12:05 PM
    Beast

    Beast ELITE MEMBER

    Russia itself is in a weak position with a lower economy. So how can it be a threat to West Europe? Its more of American try to encroach into Russia interest.
     
  Aug 7, 2020 at 12:11 PM
    Pakistan Space Agency

    Pakistan Space Agency SENIOR MEMBER

    I don't think NATO is sitting on any Russian territory but Russia lays a claim on some European country every few years, gives citizenship to native Russians in that country, invades and does Crimea on it.

    Later on, it plays the innocent victim card like how it was surrounded by tiny European countries and felt threatened.
     
  Aug 7, 2020 at 12:24 PM
    Figaro

    Figaro SENIOR MEMBER

    Precisely because of its weak economy and unrest at home is the reason why Russia wants to divert attention by making moves against its neighbors (we saw this unfold in 2014). After all, Putin still considers Russia a "rump state" and believes all the former Soviet republics belong to Russia.
     
