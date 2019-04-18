Russia deploys nuclear-capable bombers to Syria for training

The main purpose would be training. People used to ask, why are Russians fighting against American hegemony in Syria, Ukraine and Georgia.
The answer is clear and obvious, Mediterranean sea can encircle NATO's defense lines. And Russian airforce can bomb NATO frontlines from behind.
