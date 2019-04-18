What's new

Russia deploys nuclear-capable bombers to Syria for training

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
6,793
-4
10,442
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
The main purpose would be training. People used to ask, why are Russians fighting against American hegemony in Syria, Ukraine and Georgia.
The answer is clear and obvious, Mediterranean sea can encircle NATO's defense lines. And Russian airforce can bomb NATO frontlines from behind.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
3,774
2
6,642
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Muhammed45 said:
The main purpose would be training. People used to ask, why are Russians fighting against American hegemony in Syria, Ukraine and Georgia.
The answer is clear and obvious, Mediterranean sea can encircle NATO's defense lines. And Russian airforce can bomb NATO frontlines from behind.
Click to expand...
Stage is being prepped for a larger conflict down the road.
 
