Russia denounces “the scale and aggressiveness” of the drills which “hardly contribute to security in the Black Sea region”.

Moscow warns US, UK against ‘tempting fate’

Russia on Monday denounced “the scale and aggressiveness” of the drills which “hardly contribute to security in the Black Sea region”.



The military exercises and Russian tests come amid soaring tensions between Moscow and Western powers.



The situation deteriorated further last week over a disputed Black Sea incident on June 23 between Russia and the United Kingdom.







Moscow said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship, HMS Defender, to chase it out of Black Sea waters off the coast of Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.



Moscow considers Crimea Russian territory, but the peninsula is internationally recognised as part of Ukraine which wants it back.



The UK rejected Russia’s account of the incident, and has claimed its Royal Navy destroyer was making a routine journey through an internationally recognised travel lane and had remained in Ukrainian waters near Crimea.



Any shots fired were a preannounced Russian “gunnery exercise”, and no bombs were dropped, the UK said.



Later, Moscow warned NATO members the UK and the US against “tempting fate” by sending warships to the Black Sea, and said it would defend its borders using all possible means including military force.



he latest frictions add to a list of disputes between Moscow and Western powers.



The two sides are divided on a range of issues, including the situation in Ukraine, where government forces have battled Russian-backed separatists in the country’s war-torn east since 2014, Belarus, human rights, arms control, election interference, cyber-hacking and the role played by NATO in European affairs.