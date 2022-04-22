What's new

Russia declares aim of the second stage of the operation, to establish full control of southern Ukraine and provide land corridor to Transnistria

The Ministry of Defense named the tasks of the second stage of the special operation in Ukraine​


The Russian army during the second stage of the special operation should establish full control over the Donbass. This was stated by the Deputy Commander of the Central Military District (CVO), Major General Rustam Minnekayev, at the annual meeting of the Union of Defense Industries of the Sverdlovsk Region.

"Since the beginning of the second phase of the special operation, it has already begun, literally two days ago, one of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over the Donbass and southern Ukraine," he said.

"This (control over the Donbass - TASS note) will make it possible to provide a land corridor to the Crimea, as well as to influence the vital facilities of the Ukrainian [military forces], Black Sea ports, through which agricultural and metallurgical products are delivered to [other] countries," - said the deputy commander.

"Control over the South of Ukraine is another way out to Pridnestrovie [Transnistria], where there are also facts of oppression of the Russian-speaking population. Apparently, we are now at war with the whole world, as it was in the Great Patriotic War, all of Europe, the whole world was against us. And now the same thing, they never liked Russia," he added.

 

