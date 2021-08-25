Russia could have delivered S-400 air defense missile systems to Algeria

According to pictures published on Twitter on January 1, 2022, Russia continues to deliver S-400 air defense missile system to Algeria. In 2015, the Russian press agency Sputnik announced that a contract to deliver the Russian-made S-400 air defense missile system to Algeria was signed in 2014, citing the Algerian military blog Secret Difa3.
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link
According to pictures released by the SadaArmies blog, Russia has delivered S-400 air defense missile systems to Algeria. (Picture source SadaArmies)
In July 2015, the "Secret Difa3" blog has released pictures showing BAZ-64022 trucks fitted with missile containers. These pictures were taken in the spring of 2015 during the test of the delivered missile system.
There is no official information about the delivery of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems to Algeria, but some new pictures were published on Twitter showing what could be a Russian S-400 TEL Transporter Erector Launcher unit. Other countries like Belarus, China, and Turkey have already procured the S-400 air defense missile systems.
In September 2021, other pictures were published on the Internet copyrighted SadaArmies, showing the delivery of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems in an undisclosed port in Algeria.
According to the Russian press agency TASS in 2020, China, India, Algeria, Vietnam, Turkey, and Myanmar were Russia’s main partners for military-technical cooperation.
The S-400 is an air defense missile system that was developed by the Russian company Almaz Antey and is considered as one of the world’s most advanced air defense missile systems.
The S-400 missile system can simultaneously track and neutralize a range of incoming objects spanning aircraft, missiles and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) over very long ranges. It can provide air interception against early warning aircraft, airborne missile strategic carriers, tactical and theatre ballistic missiles, medium-range ballistic missiles, etc.
The S-400 is a mobile air defense missile system based on military truck chassis and each system has a 3D phased array acquisition radar that can track around 300 targets up to 600 km. Another capability of S-400 is its “fire-and-forget capability" which does not require further guidance after the launch and can hit the target without the launcher being in line-of-sight of the target.
The S-400 missile system is able to detect and destroy aerial targets within a range of 400 km and can simultaneously engage 36 targets. It can launch four different types of missiles with ranges of up to 40 km, 120 km, 250 km, 400 km and up to 30 km altitude.
Russia could have delivered S-400 air defense missile systems to Algeria | Defense News January 2022 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2022 | Archive News year (armyrecognition.com)
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link
According to pictures released by the SadaArmies blog, Russia has delivered S-400 air defense missile systems to Algeria. (Picture source SadaArmies)
In July 2015, the "Secret Difa3" blog has released pictures showing BAZ-64022 trucks fitted with missile containers. These pictures were taken in the spring of 2015 during the test of the delivered missile system.
There is no official information about the delivery of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems to Algeria, but some new pictures were published on Twitter showing what could be a Russian S-400 TEL Transporter Erector Launcher unit. Other countries like Belarus, China, and Turkey have already procured the S-400 air defense missile systems.
In September 2021, other pictures were published on the Internet copyrighted SadaArmies, showing the delivery of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems in an undisclosed port in Algeria.
According to the Russian press agency TASS in 2020, China, India, Algeria, Vietnam, Turkey, and Myanmar were Russia’s main partners for military-technical cooperation.
The S-400 is an air defense missile system that was developed by the Russian company Almaz Antey and is considered as one of the world’s most advanced air defense missile systems.
The S-400 missile system can simultaneously track and neutralize a range of incoming objects spanning aircraft, missiles and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) over very long ranges. It can provide air interception against early warning aircraft, airborne missile strategic carriers, tactical and theatre ballistic missiles, medium-range ballistic missiles, etc.
The S-400 is a mobile air defense missile system based on military truck chassis and each system has a 3D phased array acquisition radar that can track around 300 targets up to 600 km. Another capability of S-400 is its “fire-and-forget capability" which does not require further guidance after the launch and can hit the target without the launcher being in line-of-sight of the target.
The S-400 missile system is able to detect and destroy aerial targets within a range of 400 km and can simultaneously engage 36 targets. It can launch four different types of missiles with ranges of up to 40 km, 120 km, 250 km, 400 km and up to 30 km altitude.
Russia could have delivered S-400 air defense missile systems to Algeria | Defense News January 2022 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2022 | Archive News year (armyrecognition.com)